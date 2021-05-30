The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney +) Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney +) : Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Group Main points, Launched Date and Extra
The Mysterious Benedict Society is an American internet collection directed by means of James Bobin and Shannon Kohli. It stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho. The collection has been produced by means of twentieth Tv, Fanfare and Sonar Leisure. The collection is according to The Mysterious Benedict Society, a singular written by means of Trenton Lee Stewart.
|Identify
|The Mysterious Benedict Society
|Major Forged
|Tony Hale
Kristen Schaal
MaameYaa Boafo
Ryan Hurst
Gia Sandhu
Mystic Inscho
|Style
|Thriller, Journey
|Director
|James Bobin
Shannon Kohli
|Manufacturer
|Tony Hale
Marc A. Kahn
|Tale and Screenplay
|Phil Hay
Matt Manfredi
Trenton Lee Stewart (Author of the ebook)
|Editor
|Plummy Tucker
Wendy Tzeng
Andrew McGivney
|DoP
|François Dagenais
|Song Director
|Joseph Shirley
Theodore Shapiro
|Dress Director
|Catherine Adair
|Casting Director
|Lauren Gray
|Manufacturing Space
|twentieth Tv
FanFare Productions
Sonar Leisure
Forged
The whole forged of internet collection The Mysterious Benedict Society :
Tony Hale
As : Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain (Dual Position)
Kristen Schaal
As : Quantity Two
MaameYaa Boafo
As : Rhonda
Ryan Hurst
As : Milligan
Gia Sandhu
As : Ms. Perumal
Mystic Inscho
As : Reynie Muldoon
Emmy DeOliveira
As : Kate Weatherall
Seth Carr
As : George ‘Sticky’ Washington
Marta Kessler
As : Constance Contraire
Saara Chaudry
As : Martina Crowe
Unlock & Availability
The Mysterious Benedict Society shall be to be had from June 25, 2021 at the on-line streaming platform Disney +. The primary trailer of this collection was once launched on Would possibly 20. A complete of 8 episodes had been integrated within the first season. Different data associated with the collection is given under.
|To be had On
|Disney+
|Overall Episode
|8 Episodes
|Operating Time
|No longer To be had
|Launched Date
|June 25, 2021
|Language
|English
|Subtitle
|English
|Filming Location
|British Columbia, Canada
|Nation
|United States
Trailer
