The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney +) Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney +) : Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Group Main points, Launched Date and Extra

The Mysterious Benedict Society is an American internet collection directed by means of James Bobin and Shannon Kohli. It stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho. The collection has been produced by means of twentieth Tv, Fanfare and Sonar Leisure. The collection is according to The Mysterious Benedict Society, a singular written by means of Trenton Lee Stewart.

Identify The Mysterious Benedict Society
Major Forged Tony Hale
Kristen Schaal
MaameYaa Boafo
Ryan Hurst
Gia Sandhu
Mystic Inscho
Style Thriller, Journey
Director James Bobin
Shannon Kohli
Manufacturer Tony Hale
Marc A. Kahn
Tale and Screenplay Phil Hay
Matt Manfredi
Trenton Lee Stewart (Author of the ebook)
Editor Plummy Tucker
Wendy Tzeng
Andrew McGivney
DoP François Dagenais
Song Director Joseph Shirley
Theodore Shapiro
Dress Director Catherine Adair
Casting Director Lauren Gray
Manufacturing Space twentieth Tv
FanFare Productions
Sonar Leisure

Forged

The whole forged of internet collection The Mysterious Benedict Society :

Tony Hale

As : Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain (Dual Position)

Kristen Schaal

As : Quantity Two

MaameYaa Boafo

As : Rhonda

Ryan Hurst

As : Milligan

Gia Sandhu

As : Ms. Perumal

Mystic Inscho

As : Reynie Muldoon

Emmy DeOliveira

As : Kate Weatherall

Seth Carr

As : George ‘Sticky’ Washington

Marta Kessler

As : Constance Contraire

Saara Chaudry

As : Martina Crowe

Unlock & Availability

The Mysterious Benedict Society shall be to be had from June 25, 2021 at the on-line streaming platform Disney +. The primary trailer of this collection was once launched on Would possibly 20. A complete of 8 episodes had been integrated within the first season. Different data associated with the collection is given under.

To be had On Disney+
Overall Episode 8 Episodes
Operating Time No longer To be had
Launched Date June 25, 2021
Language English
Subtitle English
Filming Location British Columbia, Canada
Nation United States

Trailer

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Official Trailer | Disney+

