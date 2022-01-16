The mysterious tweet by Carlos Salcedo that would indicate his departure from Tigres

Carlos Salcedo caused controversy on Twitter prior to his match against Puebla. (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)



For weeks there has been speculation about the departure of Carlos Salcedo of the team of tigers. Now, prior to the match against Puebla, in matchday two of Liga MX, The Mexican player sparked controversy on social networks by announcing that this meeting could be his last with the feline club.

“L’last dance! (The last dance)” wrote Carlos Salcedo before his match with Tigres

The fans and the media took the player’s message as a farewell. An announcement that he will play his last ninety minutes in the yellow jersey and that he will then continue his career with another team. With information from ESPN, the Titan Salcedo could join Toronto FC in MLS as a franchise player (reference player of the club and the best paid).

In turn, the defender Yeferson Soteldo would arrive at Tigres to make up for Carlos’s absence. The Venezuelan player would complete the negotiation between Toronto FC and the Felines, with this an exchange of players would be finalized in which there was no financial compensation from either of them.

Salcedo scored the equalizer last day for Tigres. (Photo: Twitter/@Csalcedojr)

For a moment the fans of Tigres asked for the player to leave, however, given the increase in level that he has had in his last games, the decision changed. Last day, the team of Michael Herrera was down on the scoreboard against Santos, however, at minute 90, Carlos Salcedo tied the match with a headed goal.

If it is specified that the match against Puebla will be the last of the Titan, It is he will say goodbye with a bitter taste, because he scored an own goal in minute thirty of the commitment, product of an offensive play Maximiliano Araujo. As if that were not enough, towards the end of the first half, the maximum penalty was handed down in favor of the team of the Stripe. Pablo Parra outlined himself from the eleven steps and converted the 2-0 in favor of visitors.

In this way, Carlos Salcedo would be finishing his career with Tigres. The defender played 100 games, scored 7 goals, lifted a Liga MX title, a Concacaf Champions League trophy and was part of the feline team that ended second in the Club World Cup.

Regarding his future in the MLS, it is stipulated that the Titan will sign a contract for three seasons with the possibility of extending it to a fourth depending on its performance.

Carlos Salcedo scored seven goals during his time with Tigres. (Photo: Twitter/@FoxSportsMX)

The Mexican began his professional career with the Real Salt Lake de la MLS, however, began to be known when arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara in 2015. With the whole Flock raised the MX Cup In the same year that he arrived, he became a benchmark for the club and later emigrated to European football.

In 2016 he reached the Fiorentina and played half a season with the Italian club. For 2017 he was transferred to Eintracht Francfort from Bundesliga. He stayed with the German club for two seasons, however, he left the team due to lack of opportunities.

For 2019 he returned with Tigres and managed to consolidate himself as a starter. It is worth noting that the player He was part of the Mexican National Team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which he started in some games. Currently he has not been part of the calls, however, there is talk of his possible return to the representative tricolor if he maintains the level he has presented.

With his possible transfer to Toronto FC, he would complete his return to MLS and begin a new stage in his career.

