The mystery about Shigeru Miyamoto’s most famous phrase: was it really his?

A video game researcher has found the real origin of the popular quote

You have probably heard on occasion a famous quote attributed to Shigeru Miyamoto, current representative director and adviser of Nintendo: “A delayed game can become a good one, but a rushed game will always be bad”. The phrase has been replicated in a number of media and situations. In the forums, we ourselves have seen how the users themselves quoted this phrase when they found out about a delay, a video game that came out in a bad state, etc.

In theory, the quote attributed to Miyamoto comes from the delay in the release of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo 64, which took a year longer than projected. However, recently Javed Sterritt (filmmaker), launched a challenge on his Twitter account: “I will give 100 dollars to the person who finds the origin of the Miyamoto quote.” Sterritt clarified that he was not looking for articles that used the quote, since there must be hundreds, but the original quote, the first medium in which it appeared.

I think it is a quote that has been misattributed. The original quote is from Jason SchreiberEthan JohnsonIt didn’t take long to get a response. Ethan Johnson, a video game researcher, responded just an hour later: “I think it’s a quote that has been misattributed. The original quote is from Jason Schreiber, in GameFan magazine June 1998.” In the same Twitter thread, provided screenshots of the magazine in question, indicating the exact page of the publication. In it you can read that there was talk of the video game Unreal, and that Schreiber (Senior Producer) made the following statement, very similar to the one we all know: “A good game is only late until it ships, a bad game is bad forever”.

Actually, this phrase may not have been genuine from Schreiber, but had been used even earlier. Ethan Johnson provided another catch, this time from GamePro magazine, dating back to 1997… a year earlier! In it you could read practically the same phrase, only this time it was not attributed to anyone, but it was said that it was a catchphrase within the video game industry.

This leads researcher Ethan Johnson to conclude that the phrase was surely not original to Miyamoto, although the guru recognized it on occasion, yes, saying that the part about “a bad game is always bad” was not entirely accurate. Rather, he thinks that if a game is released in a bad state, he would always regret it. In any case, what has been shown is that this quote has been used before. It wouldn’t be the first time a quote has been wrongly attributed to a developer. Johnson explains that one of Sid Meier’s most famous phrases actually belongs to someone else.

What do you think about this? Actually, it doesn’t matter a bit whether or not the phrase was original to Miyamoto, because it is clear that the philosophy of delays has been applied within Nintendo for decades. However, the story is interesting, and that’s why we wanted to share it with all of you. By the way, the 100 dollars already have an owner.

