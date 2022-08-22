The mystery of the purple cloud that appeared in northern Chile

The purple cloud that aroused fear in the town of Pozo Almonte (Photo Twitter: @JeannetteQuim)

Chilean authorities are closely following a purple cloud that was positioned over a city in the country. The substance would be composed of iodine vapor, and it would have been caused by a failure in a pumpunleashing an environmental emergency.

The case began this past weekend. at the Cala Cala mine of the Saltpeter and Iodine Company (Cosayach), very close to the town of Pozo Almonte, located 1,470 kilometers north of Santiago. The appearance of the purple cloud generated fear in the community, forcing the regional authorities to address the situation.

“We are carrying out an inspection process, which shows us that this fact is due to the failure of an impeller pump motor”, said Christian Ibáñez, Deputy Regional Director of Tarapacá.

For his part, the Superintendent of the Environment, Emanuel Ibarra, confirmed that at the Cala Cala site one of the pumps failed and the iodine changed from a solid to a gaseous state. For this reason, a purple cloud was produced in the northern area of ​​Chile. “It is a phenomenon that is associated with the Cosayach company, at its Cala Cala site, and this was not reported by the companyhowever, an emergency table was held to control the fact, “said the authority.

Another image of the environmental emergency that occurred in the north of Chile. (Photo Twitter: @JeannetteQuim)

Firefighters were also present to assess the situation. in conversation with Cooperativethe Fire Superintendent of Pozo Almonte, Efraín Lillo, assured that “from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. it was emanating from the plant”, while from the National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior (Onemi), its director, Álvaro Hormazábal, stated that Notice of this event was given on Sunday morning, forcing the mobilization of technical and health teams to the scene.

“Teams were formed on the ground and we had a meeting with all the services to be able to guarantee that, until now, there have been no consultations or medical effects resulting from the situation that we are experiencing”, said the Presidential Delegate of the Tarapacá region, Daniel Quinteros.

Government would be thinking about sanctions

Quinteros maintained that in the face of this emergency, the government would be thinking of sanctions against those who are responsible. “We are also in contact with the Superintendence of the Environment so that tomorrow we can evaluate the filing of a complaint for non-compliance with the regulations and the commitments acquired by the company in environmental matters”, said the authority.

The delegate argued that the Chilean government is “ecological” and “that does not admit that the current regulations are not complied with and we are not going to rest on that”. The security teams and evaluators will be on the ground for 48 hours evaluating the situation, although it has already been confirmed that the cloud would have dispersed.

