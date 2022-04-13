The mystery was revealed about the strange light that was seen under Hamilton’s Mercedes in the Formula 1 Australian GP

Mercedes seeks answers to the decline of its W13, the 2022 car and the active sensor was tested in Hamilton’s (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

After sweeping the Formula 1 since the start of the hybrid era in 2014, Mercedes He is going through his worst start in eight years, in which he was able to capture two podiums out of six possible and both were with third positions. The gap that took him out Ferrari At the beginning of the season, it generated an alert in the German team, which resorts to all kinds of elements in order to have a clearer diagnosis of the faults that complicate its new car, the W13.

The “Lewis Hamilton won”, ceased to be a recurring title, something that happened until last year. The drastic change in the technical regulations for 2022 was a shuffle and hit again in the teams that had to work a lot on the cars, whose aerodynamic appearance changed by 80 percent compared to 2021. At the start of this year, Charles Leclerc with his Ferrari they are the reference with two wins over three disputed dates.

Mercedes still hasn’t found a way around the optimal performance of its car, which continues to suffer from porpoising, which is the rebound effect on the straights. This occurs because the aerodynamic load of the floor (elements for the car to be glued to the asphalt and achieve better air flow) sucks the car and gets so close to the ground until the area for the air to pass is so small that it it blocks and loses all the load, it gets up and the same thing happens again. This is due to the system called ground effect, which returned after 40 years to the category with the aim of making cars faster in the corners and there are more passes.

The Mercedes team had some hard work on Hamilton’s car this weekend (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

There were teams that managed to solve it or hardly complicate it, as in the case of Ferrari, which comfortably leads the Constructors’ Championship with 104 points, against the 65 that Mercedes garnered, which is still looking for answers to the decline in its monoposto. That is why this weekend in Australia he turned to an element to try to have answers to his problems.

The retailers could not help but notice something that caught their attention and it was a faint light that came out of the floor of Hamilton’s car. As explained by the specialized media Motorsportit was an active sensor throughout the weekend in the Englishman’s car, every time he went out for a spin on Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit.

The sensor, which emits a light when turned on, was located at the bottom, under the chassis, and in photo 1 and 3 of this note it can be noticed slightly. The German team had to resort to this alternative to get answers about what exactly is happening on the straights and in the corners.

Note the faint light under Hamilton’s car (REUTERS/Martin Keep)

These types of devices are quite common in F1, but are normally only fitted in free practice sessions as they add extra weight to the car, believed to vary between 1-2kg.

Hamilton discussed the use of this sensor in dialogue with Sky: “I have something in my car that makes it a little heavier, but it is not a very big detriment. Hopefully it will allow the team to get more information in the race.”

Although the light sensor on the underside of the car was not the only data collection exercise that Mercedes carried out, as, in free practice sessions, it added another optical sensor at body height that was placed in pods at the edge of the ground.

Due to the use of these sensors, Mercedes would not present the expected improvements in Imola, venue of the Emilia Romagna GP on April 24, since it does not want to incorporate aerodynamic modifications in the car until the rebound effect is resolved or at least solved. largely as did Ferrari and Red Bull, who after the initial trio of races are one step ahead of the German team, which is no longer sweeping F1. However, there are still 20 dates left and a team that won eight Constructors’ titles in a row (2014/2021), something never seen in the Máxima, should not be underestimated.

