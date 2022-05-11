The myth of Atlético de Madrid who was the executioner of Independiente and still regrets the disallowed goal that could have changed the history of the World Cups

Adelardo Rodríguez is a legend of Atlético de Madrid

With a dress suit, a permanent smile and a prodigious memory, Adelardo Rodriguez sat in one of the rooms Wanda Metropolitano and opened his chest of memories. He is part of the great history of the Atletico Madrid. During his days in the mattress set the record for most presentations with the jersey white-haired with 585 matches, in which he scored 115 goals.

During his glorious stage he obtained 3 Leagues, 5 editions of the Copa del Rey, the Intercontinental Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup. In other words, of the 8 international conquests that the club has in its record, 2 were during the era of the former midfielder who took the Iberian institution to the top of the world.

The case of the Spanish team is striking, given that in 1975 played the final of the Intercontinental compared to Independent because the Bayern Munich He had refused to participate in the competition for prioritizing other commitments on his calendar.

The Atletico Madrid had reached the final of the European Cup (current Champions League) after beating the Celtic in it Vicente Calderón. “I was lucky enough to score a lot of goals despite playing in midfield. Today I can’t remember all of them, but the one I consider the most important was the one I marked for the Scots. Not because he was the prettiest, but because I see him as the most significant. We came from playing a very strange game in Glasgow (0-0) and we felt compelled to win at home. I had to mark the second, which we call the goal of tranquility, which allowed us to reach the final”.

Despite the painful fall against the Bayern Munich from Franz Beckenbauer y Gerd Müllerthe April 10th of that year Adelardo Rodriguez came to The Double Visor as captain of mattress to face the first duel against the Rojowhich ended with a local victory by 1 a 0 thanks to both Agustin Balbuena. And in the revenge in the Vicente Calderón the Iberian feat that deposited the tool at the gates of olympus “We were able to win 2 a 0 against a great team. Since I was very obedient and always did what the coach asked me to do, during the game in Madrid I had to beat Bochini. I remember that when the final ended, Ricardo came and he told me ‘Che kid, you didn’t let me catch the ball for a little while‘” he slipped Adelard in dialogue with Infobae, with memory intact and full of pride.

Final Copa Intercontinental 1974

Immediately the international legend related that clash with the Creole who accompanied him in the deed. “It was a game that cost us a lot and luckily we were able to win it thanks to the work we did with (Rubén) Ayala(Ramón) Heredia and the rest of my companions. It was similar to the time he arrived (Jorge) Griffawho has done impressive things at the club. With all of them we made a great friendship”.

His bond with the South Americans extended throughout his entire career. With Alfredo Di Stéfanoidol of Merengue, also had an extraordinary relationship despite the rivalry. “At the beginning of each season we looked at the calendar and we looked at when it was our turn to face the Real Madridand they did the same. He told me that Atlético was one of the rivals that worried him the most. Surely it was because at the time we were able to win two cups at their stadium. Alfredo told me ‘you always annoy us‘ and from that time the derby was recorded as one of the most important games of each year”, he explained.

The Toto Lorenzo He was another of the Argentines who marked him in his life. the idol of Boca was his coach mattress, but he also faced it during the world Cup from 1966. “I had a great relationship with him and I remember in the changing rooms it came with huge machines to play music. We always played the anthem of Long live Spain”, revealed between laughs.

The striking thing was that four years before the contest that was held in the United Kingdom Adelardo Rodriguez had his debut with spain in it Chile World Cup. “I had to play against him. Brazil from Garrincha y Skin. I had been impressed by how that team played. That time they asked me to mark the scorer, which was ZitoBut the reality is that what Garrincha did was from another world. He saw how difficult it was to do what they did. I wanted to imitate them, but it was impossible, ”she confessed wistfully.

The former midfielder was in charge of opening the scoring to put the European cast ahead, but the referee’s performance played a trick on him. “In that match they annulled a goal, which I am still looking for the sanction that the referee charged. would have meant the 2 a 0which I had also marked. We could have eliminated Brazil and changed history”, he analyzed as if the match had been played a few days ago. The two cries of Amarildo They reversed the score and headed to the canarinha to his second world title.

During his stage as a footballer he has had to face figures who became legends. Alfredo Di Stefano, Franz Beckenbauer, Garrincha and Pele were some of them, but after his retirement he understood that there was another player who will go down in history as the best on the planet. “The one who has caught my attention the most is Messi. During his days in Barcelona he has marked an era. Unfortunately time passes for everyone and today is not the same as those years, but it was the one that has surprised me the most since I retired”, he concluded.

KEEP READING

A glory of Real Madrid gave details of the time he was close to signing for River: “I was left with the desire to play a Superclásico”

Alone with Josema Giménez, the benchmark for Atlético de Madrid: “Maestro Tabárez changed the way of living in Uruguay, he deserved a big farewell”

Madrid, the city that perceives itself as the world capital of sport, throbs the arrival of a hot classic that will not have the hall of champions

Patrick Kluivert’s admiration for Juan Román Riquelme and how he helped him improve his game: “We were in good harmony”