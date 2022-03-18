The mythical original ‘skin’ of the WinAmp player will be auctioned as NFT in Open Sea for solidarity purposes

Born in 1997, frozen in 2013 and with a last version leaked in 2018, until four months ago – when the launch of a new version and a new logo was announced – many of us would not have expected to hear anything new about WinAmpthe former leader of the camp of the audio players for windows.

Now, WinAmp has not only returned to the present, but also joins the latest trends in the technological world: the company of the same name has announced the launch of a non-fungible ‘token’ (i.e. an NFT) based on the popular and mythical original ‘skin’ of the application.

The Spotify of our times… pic.twitter.com/bcwg9AhzvM — Retro 80s and 90s (@80s_y_90s) May 25, 2021

Modern, yet classic. Philanthropy, but publicity.

This particular mix of retro nostalgia and ‘crypto’ fashion It will be auctioned on the OpenSea marketplace between May 16 and 22an auction that will be followed by the sale of another 20 NFTs —creative derivatives of the aforementioned original ‘skin’— among those sent in the next few days by artists who will receive 20% of the income from said sales.

Of those 20 works, 19 will be sold in editions of 100 copies, and the rest will have 97; in all cases, copies will go on sale for 0.08 Ethereum (approximately $210 at current exchange rates). Authors will earn 10% of the proceeds from subsequent sales, where the price will be set by the token owner.

But what about the other 80% of the first sale? Who will take it? Well, this amount, as well as the amount raised by the auctioned skin, will go to the WinAmp Foundation, which has promised to donate them to charity projectsstarting with the Belgian non-profit initiative Music Fund.

Thierry Ascarez, WinAmp’s head of business development, told The Verge that buyers will have the right to “copy, reproduce and display” the image, but will not own the copyright. Neither will the original authors of the derived skins own them, as to be selected they must agree to transfer all intellectual property of their work to WinAmp.

WinAmp isn’t the first music-related software to make the leap from the 2000s to NFTs in recent weeks: LimeWire, the software dedicated at the time to the unauthorized download of MP3announced a few days ago its return as a marketplace for musical NFTs.

But there where the current WinAmp is linked to the original, after going through several merger and sale processesthe new LimeWire has been launched from scratch by a company totally unrelated to the original project.