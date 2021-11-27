The mythical PlayStation Home of PS3 revives six years later thanks to the fans

The ‘Destination Home’ project brings back the social platform of the Sony console.

What would the world of videogames be without everything that does not have to do directly with companies and development studios. For years, the users themselves have been carrying out very curious initiatives, and one of the most recent allows the return of multiplayer of some PS3 games.

Well, the same group that has achieved this feat, under the name PSONE, has more surprises in store, and perhaps the most striking is the one aimed at recovering PlayStation Home. If you do not remember it, it is a social platform where users could interact with their friends by controlling a character that could move through a digital environment.

Thus, the iniciativa ‘Destination Home’ will try to reconnect the hub before the end of the year, which can already be found offline via emulators. In the video they have published, they talk about being able to access both public and private rooms and visit the bowling alley, the park and the apartments.

These projects do not have any official support Sony nor any connection with PlayStation, which is focused on PS5 and the new functionalities that they could include in the future, while promoting their offers in the PlayStation Store on the occasion of Black Friday that is celebrated this Friday around the world.

