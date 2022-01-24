The Nagoshi Studio is official: the creator of Yakuza will develop games away from SEGA

Toshihiro Nagoshi partners with NetEase to make “high quality titles” for the world.

January 24, 2022

Last week we informed you that Toshihiro Nagoshi, former member of SEGA and creator of the Yakuza saga, had a new studio ready to announce his new career in the video game industry. The Japanese creative had left the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and the company in general in October 2021, and was pending the formalization of his new stage.

Now it is official: through a press release, its partnership with NetEase, a Chinese company with an increasing presence in the video game sector. Nagoshi will act as representative director and CEO of the studio, which will bear his name (Nagoshi Studio) and will eventually be located in Tokyo, Japan.

The studio is free to create the games they are passionate about“The Nagoshi Studio enjoys full authority to manage and create the types of games you are passionate about, with the support of NetEase Games,” they officially comment on creative freedom. “The team will focus on developing high quality games for consoles to be released globally.

“The studio shares the same commitment as NetEase Games for unleash the potential of creators in an open and inclusive environment, with the hope of reaching out and touching passionate gamers around the world with engaging, high-quality content,” the statement concludes, later indicating the existence of an official website where we can find out more details. .

In it, we see more known profiles that will accompany Nagoshi in his new adventure. Daisuke Sato will act as producer; Kazuki Hosokawa will be one of the main artists alongside Naoki Someya and Toshihiro Ando; Koji Tokieda will stand out as a programmer; Masao Shirosaki will take on the role of game designer; Mitsunori Fujimoto has joined as an engineer; and Taichi Ushioda’s main role will be directing.

Once the announcement is formalized, what remains for us to know is the new project that this Nagoshi Studio will have in hand. Let us remember that the last work in which Toshihiro Nagoshi has participated is Lost Judgment, the second part of the spin-off of the Yakuza franchise. Meanwhile, the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio continues to focus on Yakuza 8 and the creation of a new IP away from what we have known so far.

