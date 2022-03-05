The name of the star striker whom PSG keeps under lock and key and who he would look for in June

The president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, together with the sports director, Leonardo (REUTERS / David Ramos)

There are almost four months of competition at the local and international level. The Paris Saint Germain is on track to regain the title of champion in Ligue 1, while awaiting the rematch of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid (they won 1-0 in France and will play the rematch in Spain on Wednesday, March 9). However, the directive is already managing some possible contracts for the next market, as well as Plays his last chips to renew Kylian Mbappé’s contract.

Both president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo know of Mbappé’s flirtation with Real Madrid. His removal would mean a blow to the quality of the squad and also a loss in terms of image. At the bottom, they process a Plan B in case the departure of the French striker is registered. The name in question is Robert Lewandowski who has a contract until June 2023 at Bayern Munich but has the desire to renew it or move away from the German club.

“I am open to everything. But I don’t want to talk about that right now. It is important for me to be able to focus on my game… Everything related to contracts is a secondary issue, “the Pole declared in an interview with Sky Sports Alemania. His remarks perplexed many Bavarian fans, who idolize the winner of the last two editions of the award. The Best.

Of course, the Parisians will have to speed up the pace if they intend to keep the record of the 33-year-old attacker who is second in the table of top scorers in the current edition of the Champions League (he has 9 shouts against the 11 of Franco-Ivorian Sébastien Haller, from Ajax ), as there are others interested. Real Madrid He intends to do a double to restructure his forward: in addition to negotiating for Mbappé, he would move at the same time for Lewandowski. And the other figure on the horizon of 9 is Arsenal of England.

Lewandowski does not know where he will play after June (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

The Italian journalist specialized in the European market Fabrizio Romano He specified information about Lewandowski: “It is not clear if Robert will stay at Bayern this summer. The situation got complicated between Lewandoski and Bayern, starting last summer when PSG wanted him to potentially replace Kylian Mbappe. However, there was never any doubt that Bayern would open the subject, they wanted him to stay and directly rejected Paris’s approach. But now Bayern have not approached him to extend his contract beyond 2023″.

On The Gazzetta Dello Five, he expanded: “In public, Bayern say they have him, but internally they are not advancing. The player will stay at Bayern this summer only if the club offers him a new proposal. He wants a new contract until 2025. If you had to bet on your next destination? Good question… I’ll keep an eye on PSG. The relationship with his agent, Pini Zahavi, is very good. Today he is very open but PSG wanted him last summer and he will need to replace Mbappé if he leaves. For me, if Lewandoski has to leave, it will be in Paris or in an English club with which Zahavi also has a good relationship.

Depending on the site TransfermarktLewandowski’s market value fluctuates in the €50 million, an important figure if one takes into account the little resale power that the Pole will have due to his advanced age. However, the amount to be invested is not unreasonable for the wallet of the PSG sheikhs, who with their hiring would ensure the goals of an attacker who is getting closer to playing the Qatar World Cup 2022 (After the disqualification of Russia, Poland will collide with Sweden or the Czech Republic for the pass to the World Cup on Tuesday, March 29).

KEEP READING:

Barcelona launched the plan to sign Haaland: millionaire offer and Xavi’s lightning trip to Germany

The future of Mbappé, the Icardi scandal and locker room discipline: the secrets revealed by PSG’s sporting director

The eccentric look of Lionel Messi in his meeting with the son of David Beckham that generated a cataract of memes and jokes on the networks