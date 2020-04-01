‘The Nanny’ Original Cast to Reunite for Virtual Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

Nanny Advantageous, Maxwell Sheffield and the remainder of the gang are getting again collectively on April 6 — however not in the way in which you would possibly suppose.

“The Nanny” creator and star Fran Drescher teased on her Twitter web page final week, in response to a fan who needed to watch the favored ’90s sitcom on-line, that there was a “shock” within the works.

However the announcement was not that the CBS present’s six-season catalog would coming to one of many soon-to-be launched streaming companies like HBO Max or Peacock, as some anticipated, or that there could be a revival of the collection, which facilities on a cosmetics saleswoman who’s fired from her job at a bridal store and turns into a caretaker to a Broadway producer’s three youngsters.

Selection has discovered that the unique forged of the Sony Photos Tv-produced present is reuniting for a digital desk learn of the pilot through Zoom, which will probably be posted on the Sony Photos YouTube web page the morning of Monday, April 6.

“Laughter is one of the best medication! So, in these difficult instances, Petah and I believed, wouldn’t or not it’s nice if we pulled collectively the unique forged of ‘The Nanny’ for a digital learn of the pilot?” mentioned Drescher in an announcement, referring to the present’s co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson. “It’s a as soon as in a lifetime Pandemic Efficiency for our followers around the globe who’re presently stressing in isolation and will use an actual higher! It certain has given every of us a elevate and we hope it does for you as effectively.”

The reunion contains Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner. (James Marsden is the one member of the unique forged who won’t be returning.)

Drescher, the founder and president of nonprofit Most cancers Schmancer, presently stars in NBC comedy “Indebted,” which airs at 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. She can be growing “The Nanny: A New Musical” for Broadway.

“The Nanny” presently airs within the U.S. on The Roku Channel, Cozi TV and Emblem TV. In tandem with the desk learn, Emblem is scheduled to air a TV marathon of “The Nanny,” together with the 1993 pilot and 9 different fan favorites, starting Monday at eight p.m. ET.

Overseas, the present has a house on an array of channels, together with Amazon Prime in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the Disney Channel in Germany, Paramount Community in Italy, TFX in France, VTM Go in Belgium, Ziggo in Netherlands, Astro in Southeast Asia and StarHub in Singapore.