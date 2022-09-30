The Nanny turns 65: she was raped, she fought against uterine cancer and her husband confessed his homosexuality

Fran Drescher in 2022. The actress announced that she will present The Nanny in musical format, on Broadway (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)

The paradox of singularity. For years she felt that her shrill voice, her somewhat quirky appearance and that kind of light air in which she levitated from her made up such a particular personality that they never called her for any normal role. She was fit only for extravagant roles. Her career clashed with her own peculiarities. However, over time, achieved phenomenal global success for being differentfor not resembling the rest.

Fran Drescher, who turns 65 today, created and starred in a series that became a classic of television comedy, The babysitter. But not everything was easy in his life. Both personally and professionally, he had to go through misfortunes and bad times. A rape, a husband who confesses that he is homosexual and the consequent painful divorce, the attempts to revive his career, a cancer that put his life at serious risk.. But Fran Drescher always tried to overcome, to look ahead and tell about his experiences to help others and not feel alone, those who suffered similar painful episodes with less notoriety.

Saturday Night Fever broke the box office, but no one remembered Fran’s performance

Travolta enters the bowling alley with some friends. sounds in the background If I Can’t Have You sung by Yvonne Elliman. She is wearing a brown satin leather jacket and the huge collar of the white shirt falls over her lapels. She walks canchero to a table that borders the dance floor. A young woman in a sensual aqua green dress approaches her and asks: “Are you as good in bed as you are on the dance floor?” Travolta, actually Tony Manero, seems not to listen. She repeats the question. They end up dancing on the packed floor. Until suddenly it rings I Should Be Dancing of the Bee Gees with Barry Gibb’s falsetto. Tony Manero breaks loose, people empty the dance floor to see her disco steps and the girl stays to one side with her arms akimbo accompanying the music with her hips. The scene lasts about five minutes. The movie was a mega success. The girl in the aqua green suit who won’t stop chewing gum is Fran Drescher in her first relevant role, notorious for her. Despite Saturday Night Fever broke box offices around the world, Fran’s career did not take off as she had dreamed. She had to continue struggling by having brief roles, which used to go unnoticed, in films like American Hot Wax, This Is Spinal Tap or any of Wes Craven.

In 1991 Fran crossed paths on a plane with Jeff Sagansky, the president of CBS. Her self-confidence changed her life. She gained the trust of the businessman, made him laugh and asked him to please her to receive a sitcom project that they had developed with her husband. The executive was intrigued with the personality of that girl who had approached him and, without asking too much, she agreed to meet in her office when they both returned from their trips.

On a flight, Fran ran into the president of CBS, Jeff Sagansky, who found it funny

Fran was on her way to London. I was going to spend a few days at the house of the model Twiggy, who had a teenage daughter. Fran and the young woman used to go shopping together. They played that the actress took care of her, they made jokes and her age gap and her immaturity made everything more fun and unstable. She recognized a good theme there. She called her husband on the phone and told him that she already knew what she wanted, what was the idea that they were going to present: a kind of update of The Rebel Novice. “We could summarize it in one line: it is The Rebel Novice brought to our days. The only difference is that when the door opens instead of Julie Andrews, it’s me.”

The husband was delighted with the idea and began to develop it. The directors of the channel trusted La Niñera from the first meeting. Sagansky received the VHS with the pilot as he boarded a plane to vacation in Florida with his family. The first night after dinner he watched the video. While he was analyzing the technical aspects and thinking about the commercial possibilities of this comedy, he realized that his wife and his children were laughing out loud with that somewhat selfish and out of control nanny. He decided to hire the series. They would have the chance to make a season of 22 episodes.

The idea for the series The Nanny was Fran Drescher who thought of a kind of update of The Sound of Music

CBS had a hard time The babysitter will settle down None of its actors were known (the co-star was a kind of Pierce Brosnan emulator, a B-class Brosnan) and the previous concept was not very new. In the middle of the first season several directors of the television network pressed for it to be lifted. Sagansky prevailed and got them to let him fulfill the contract. Suddenly the public was hooked and the rating rose week by week. The series became a global phenomenon with six seasons and 146 episodes overall.

If Fran Drescher was his banner, the rest of the characters were not far behind. They were built with intelligence and care. Many were based on family and friends of the protagonist; some had characteristics of several of them. Fran’s grandmother had emigrated from Romania and her name was Yetta, just like in the series. Nanny Fran’s parents had the same names as Drescher’s, too.

The humor of the series was varied and very effective. There were physical gags, quick answers, the sarcasm and the perfect one liners of Niles, the butler, the acidity of the grandmother, the naivety of the millionaire, the mischief of the boys. They used all possible resources: breaking the fourth wall, celebrity cameos, veiled references to the artistic past of the actors, quotes from other series or movies. The sexual tension of the protagonists was maintained throughout many seasons. Drescher says that what gave her the most satisfaction from the program was knowing that it was one of the last to get the family to sit together in front of the television.

The staircase was specially arranged for the actress to show off her striking wardrobe and elaborate hairstyles.

American sitcoms were a kind of weekly storytelling stunt. Chapters of between 22 and 24 minutes in which several stories were told at the same time while a central anecdote unfolded, in which various characters had their show, in which twenty perfect jokes were dispatched.

Some situations were schematic but what must be taken into account is that there was no binge watching (series marathons) that streaming platforms allow. You had to maintain interest and get the viewer to sit down to watch the program every seven days and immediately fall into its logic.

From having almost no acting chances and having to dedicate herself to her hairdresser, Fran Drescher, with her nasal voice, became one of the great stars of television. She earned millions of dollars per year. People seemed that everything in their life was happiness. “I watch the episodes from the middle and final seasons of the show and I can’t believe how I managed to do it,” says Fran. She produced, wrote and directed the project. The pressure overwhelmed her. She had lost a lot of weight: more than 13 kilos. Her marriage, at the same time, was falling apart.

He had met Peter Marc Jacobson in high school (he was also a littermate of Everybody Loves Raymond’s Ray Romano: how likely is it that the same Queens school classroom would spawn two super-successful sitcom creators?). They got engaged and dreamed of making a joint artistic career. He gave up acting pretty quickly and tried to write and produce his own projects without much success until the chance came up. The babysitter.

“He has a great instinct for what makes someone a star,” Fran said of Jacobson. While developing the show, Peter told her that they had to have a grand staircase so that she could wear flashy costumes and make a grand entrance. He was the one who insisted that Nanny Fran wear those elaborate hairstyles and flashy outfits.

Fran Drescher and her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson continued to work together after the divorce (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In 1996 the marriage separated, although they officially divorced in 1999 after the end of the series. The reason was that Peter confessed that he was homosexual. The relationship was difficult for a time, but soon after they resumed friendship and working together. One of the series they did together was Happily Divorced, Happily Divorced and based on his own experience. Today they continue to share the professional path and are, according to their sayings, best friends.

In the midst of the event The babysitterFran took out Enter Whining, his first memoir. There he recounted his childhood and youth and the arduous path to fame. But he also narrated an atrocious episode that changed his life. In 1985 while she was at her house with her husband and a friend of hers, two burglars broke into her house. One destroyed every environment and took everything he could. The other At gunpoint, he stripped the two women and raped them. She had previously bound and gagged Peter and forced him to witness the rapes. Fran had a hard time getting over this episode. “I suffered a trauma and for years I did not analyze how it had affected me on an emotional level. I just got on with my lifeFran said. But something ominous was gaining ground inside him that hatched when he was in the prime of his professional life. Being able to tell it was the beginning of his healing.

She said that she wrote about him to help other women who went through the same thing. Already in the new millennium she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. After a long treatment she also managed to overcome this serious obstacle. About how he went through that situation and what he learned he wrote in Cancer Schmancer, his second book. And he also created a foundation of the same name that is dedicated to early detection outreach and research funding.

Fran Drescher splendid at the Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards party. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

After The babysitter, Fran did not have a great success again. She had special appearances in several series, starred in a movie and headed two series for a few seasons. She is one of the voices in the animated saga of Hotel Transylvania.

In 2014 he married Shivva Ayudarai, an engineer and businessman with a large fortune and an active and controversial public life. He claimed to have been the inventor of E-Mail and was shown to be a fervent anti-vaccine. Two years later the couple divorced.

Last year Fran Drescher was elected president of the Screen Actors Guild of America, the world’s largest arts union. A few months ago she announced her next project: the return of La Niñera. But no longer in a television version (that’s what streaming platforms are for) but as a great Broadway musical. The Nanny Fine will go down long and wide stairs again.

