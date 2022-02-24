The Napoli coach explained why Maradona would support them in the clash with Barcelona

Luciano Spalletti wants to take Napoli to the round of 16 of the Europa League (Reuters)

The technician of Naples, Luciano Spallettiaffirmed this Wednesday that, if he were alive, Diego Maradona would encourage the Italian squad in the second leg of the playoff for access to the second round of the Europa League against him Barcelonain a pulse between two of the teams through which the late Argentine star passed.

“I have read many things about Maradona… when the time came to decideMaradona would never have had a foot on each side, he always took position”, assured the coach to the press this Wednesday. “I am sure that tomorrow (Thursday), given the quality that the Catalan team has, they would have been on our side. We don’t have a player of his quality, but together we can become a team worthy of Maradona”, he pointed.

The Naples tied last Thursday 1-1 in the Camp Nou and will try to take advantage of that result to get through to the next round in the stadium that bears the name of the legendary Argentine player, who led the Neapolitans to achieve two ‘Scudettos‘ from A league and one UEFA Cup (1989).

For this match, the team from the south of Italy prepares a tribute in the 10th minute for their greatest idol and in turn has plotted the bus in which the footballers travel with images of the former Argentine player.

In addition, Spalletti noted that the current captain, Lorenzo, Badge will return from an injury that prevented him from playing on Monday in the draw against Cagliari 1-1, while Matteo Politano He has also recovered from some discomfort in his leg, although he could start from the substitutes’ bench.

The Napoli bus with the image of Maradona (@sscnapoli)

For its part, Xavi Hernandez He also spoke at a press conference and defined the meeting as “a battle of who has the ball, who has possession, who puts the other in his field”. “They will push hard, we want to dominate the game and see if we can have Napoli in their field”, said the Spanish coach.

In addition, the Blaugrana coach was happy to arrive at this match at a good time, after thrashing Valencia 4-1, but acknowledged that a stumble could mean a serious emotional blow: “It would be a big disappointment, we have a lot of hope in this competition, it’s not the Champions League, but it’s Europe and we want to show that we can compete”.

In this way, Maradona will support Napoli against Barcelona (@sscnapoli)

With information from AFP

