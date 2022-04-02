The narrative witchcraft of Weird West, or how to create a game in which you can kill everyone and the story continues

The doors of a castle open for you, a spokesman shouts your name and accompanies you to the throne of the King who, after giving you a weapon and naming you a knight, tells you that you have to go save the world. You, on the other hand, what you do is draw your sword and cut off the monarch’s head.

Not content with that, you decide to spend the next two hours of the game annihilating every man, woman, and child that crosses your path. Whether they are friends, enemies or valuable allies in the face of all the dangers that are yet to come. How would the story continue from there?

The challenge of immersive gameplay

That is precisely what WolfEye Studios asked themselves when offering you total freedom in Weird West, the adventure in a macabre Wild West in which the immersive concept establishes each and every one of the rules that will mark your adventure.

What exactly do you mean by immersive? Well, we can often confuse it with the term realistic, especially in open world games, but it actually refers to the possibility of giving full control to the player.

As Lucas Loredo collected in his DDC talk 2021 (the GDC equivalent of Gamescom), all games are tied to a set of verbs that have their own limitations.

If in Super Mario the main verb is to jump, the rule establishes how high.

If in Monkey Island it is to interact, the rule marks with which objects or parts of the stage you can do it.





On Weird West the main verb is to kill, and the fact that it is an immersive game establishes that there are no limits in its rules. In other words, you can kill anyone, even if that means removing the character who was supposed to tell you what mission to complete next from the plot.

How games take us by the hand

Putting the viability of your story at risk is a challenge that few studies dare to face. Even when there are choices on the part of the player, these are always very controlled branching or, at worst, simulations that invite you to think that the story is going to go down a path to quickly return to the fold with a cheap excuse.

In order to keep the herd in check, the designers limit the dialogue options you can access or make it impossible for you to break the flow by removing a non-playable character who is key to the story.





Those endgame screens reminding you that “you shouldn’t do that“, those characters that only appear during cinematics, those that are always behind impenetrable glass, or those that don’t even appear on screen because they are like an entity that is simply there in a disembodied way.

A game of smoke and mirrors from which few games escape. One in which the main verb can never interfere with the plans of the story. No matter how many times you run into the bad guy, if you have to kill him at the end, nothing you do can change that.

freedom above all else

With a sense of freedom that they already toyed with with Dishonored, Colantonio’s team and his Weird West intended to go a step further, surpassing the climax of immersion that the saga reached in its day with The Mechanical Mansion of Dishonored 2, probably one of the best level designs in the history of the video game.





Here they wanted the verb to affect everything despite having a history with different ramifications and moral decisions. No cheap tricks. Any NPC is, sooner or later, at the mercy of your double-barreled shotgun, and whatever you do the game and its narrative must go on.

The challenge is exhilarating, of course, but how to make that possible? These are some of the solutions that narrative designer Lucas Loredo ended up implementing:

Objects instead of people: if your last target is an object instead of a character, nothing can prevent that information from being lost. If you kill the character who was supposed to tell you what to do next, that information can be in a note in her pocket, in a bank safe, or even in another additional character following the same flow.

if your last target is an object instead of a character, nothing can prevent that information from being lost. If you kill the character who was supposed to tell you what to do next, that information can be in a note in her pocket, in a bank safe, or even in another additional character following the same flow. Influence your actions: if a character is nice to you, hints at the ins and outs of the story, or even awaits you with prizes or perks every time you come across them, the chance that you won’t want to kill them is probably higher than if they’re being a jerk with you.





Put other deaths on a tray: the opposite case to the previous one. If there are good and bad characters, the probability that you will take it out on the latter and value the support of the rest more can motivate your actions when faced with that more controversial possibility.

The story as a reward for carrying out an action or not: Giving you the necessary information about the ins and outs of each character, the possibility that you want to know more about them and their motivations will not only push you to want to keep them alive to delve deeper into their secrets, but will also give you enough excuses to want or not kill them.

Giving you the necessary information about the ins and outs of each character, the possibility that you want to know more about them and their motivations will not only push you to want to keep them alive to delve deeper into their secrets, but will also give you enough excuses to want or not kill them. Direct or indirect penalties: a reputation system that will descend until people run away from you, put a price on your head or seek revenge, it will make the game more difficult if you make those types of decisions. In the same way, the death that stains your hands at a certain point in the adventure could turn against you at another time to take you down another more or less complex path.





The main thing, to a large extent, is put all the meat on the grill to make each decision offer an equally interesting gaming experience. While it’s true that making certain decisions may cause your information about what’s going on to wane, your murderous rampage will actually be shaping another kind of story as well.

Either way you will have enjoyed the freedom of action and immersion that the game wanted to offer you. Either you will be following the steps that the creators of the adventure have created for you, or you will bring to life a plot that you yourself are creating by going beyond the established role.