The National Medical Sciences Commission came into existence today, replacing the 64-year-old MCI

new Delhi: National Medical Sciences Commission (NMC) National Medical Sciences Commission (NMC) came into existence on Friday. It has replaced the Indian Council of Medical Sciences (MCI) Indian Council of Medical Sciences, MCI. It has the right to formulate policies for the regulation of medical education institutions and medical professionals of the country.

The Health Ministry said that with this the 64-year-old Medical Council of India (MCI) Act has come to an end and the appointed Board of Governors (BoG) has also dissolved. The ministry said in a statement, "The central government has made historical reforms in the field of medical education through the formation of four autonomous boards along with the National Medical Sciences Commission. "

The Health Ministry statement said, "With this, the decades-old Indian Medical Council has been repealed."

According to the gazette notification issued on Thursday, Dr. Suresh Chandra Sharma, former head of ENT department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has been appointed as the chairman of the commission. Starting from Friday, his term will be three years. Rakesh Kumar Vats, Secretary General of MCI’s Board of Governors, will be the Secretary of the Commission.

On August 8, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the National Medical Sciences Commission (NMC) Act that introduced significant changes in the medical field and it was published on the same day.

According to the notification, under the Act, an NMC was to be formed in place of the MCI bearing the brunt of the scams. Four autonomous boards under the NMC Act – the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), the Medical Evaluation and Rating Board and the Ethics and Medical Registration Board – have also been formed and come into existence from Friday Have come.

The statement said, “This historic shift will move medical education towards a transparent, qualitative and accountable system.” Under the basic changes that have taken place, the regulator will be “selected on merit now”, whereas earlier the regulator had ‘election’.

The ministry said that honest, professional and experienced people have been given the responsibility to make further changes in the medical field. The NMC consists of a chairman, 10 ex-officio members and 22 part-time members.

The NMC will carry forward the reforms initiated by the Board of Governors under Dr. VK Paul. The ministry said in a statement that the number of seats in MBBS has increased by about 48 percent in the last six years. There were 54,000 seats in 2014, which has increased to 80,000 in 2020. Masters seats have also increased by 79 percent. It has increased from 24,000 to 54,000.

Under the NMC, they will work as modalities for the final year Common Examination (NEXT-National Exit Test) after MBBS which will be useful for both registration and entrance exams in Masters. Apart from this, private medical colleges will prepare guidelines regarding fees. The NMC Act 2019 was passed by Parliament in August 2019.