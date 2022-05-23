The National Police closes an IPTV service with which 166 bars watched LaLiga

The National Police has announced that it is inspecting 166 establishments for illicit distribution of television signal of football matches. The establishments are spread over many cities throughout Spain: Seville, Malaga, Cordoba, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Murcia, Palma de Mallorca, Gijón, Madrid, Vigo, Las Palmas, Bilbao and Barcelona.

The 166 defendants are listed as allegedly responsible for a crime against intellectual property. The National Police estimates that the economic damage caused to the owners of the audiovisual contentdistributed illegally, amounts to more than 1,000,000 euros.

Investigation after a complaint from LaLiga

The investigation began in January 2022 after a complaint filed by LaLiga against hospitality establishments in different Spanish cities. The complaint was about the possibility that they were distributing illicitly the signal of football matches of Spanish teamswithout the authorization of the owners of said content.

It must be remembered that it was recently learned that LaLiga has used illegal tools in the past to find out which bars broadcast content in these circumstances. The people that 4 years ago they had the official LaLiga app installed on their mobile to keep abreast of developments in football competitions, they may also have activated a function that turned the mobile into a ‘spy’ for the Professional Football League. There is already a ruling in this regard that fines LaLiga. Now something similar is not known to happen, but we see that it would not be the first time either.

Illegal broadcasts of football matches, as well as in any other sport, is something that has been harming LaLiga and other institutions for years. Thus, way to detect and knock down those web domains that offer the matches for free has evolved considerably. The last of his technologies is Blackhole. Among its tasks is that of extracting information from the IPTV and Cardsharing platforms, along with the list of servers that run the websites.

In the course of the investigation, the agents carried out the appropriate checks of the commercial establishments that broadcast football matches. football of the La Liga Santander and UEFA Champions League competitions. According to official information, all the operatives were inspected in a coordinated manner during the operation.

After this, “it dismantled all the infrastructure that allowed the illegal display of multimedia content of payment” and this service has ended.

Crime against intellectual property





The owners of the investigated commercial establishments are charged with a crime against intellectual property as allegedly responsible of distributing audiovisual content fraudulently. What is known is that bars illicitly accessed protected content broadcast on encrypted channels, through decoders or microcontrollers. The dispute between LaLiga and the platforms that show football for free is historic.

“With this they obtained a fraudulent economic benefit, since they offered the possibility of watching sporting events, only broadcast through encrypted channels that made them possessors of an extra service that other establishments did not offer“. For the owners of the original audiovisual content, losses of 1,066,386 euros are calculated.

Lawyers who say otherwise





say from the almeida law firm that neither in Spain nor in Europe football has copyright. The National Police Corps shouldn’t work for the league: there is no crime against intellectual property.

Neither in Spain nor in Europe football has copyright. The National Police Corps should not work for the League: there is no crime against intellectual property. https://t.co/ncZYfQJt7J — Almeida (@bufetalmeida) May 23, 2022

In fact, this group of lawyers recalls that “the only illegal application was the one developed by the League to monitor football in bars. It was sanctioned by the Data Protection Agency.” And with that, they add that if we allow soccer bigwigs censor the softwarethe information will be counted in soccer fields and not in gigabytes.

Of course, the difference between football being intellectual property or not is 6 years in prison for the owner of the bar. As they explain, football lobbies in Europe want to legislate itbut football is still out of copyright.