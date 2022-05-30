The national team, his departure from Barcelona and the new season with PSG: Lionel Messi’s intimate and revealing interview

La Pulga had an extensive talk in the preview of the Finalissima

Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine team is preparing to wear the colors of the shirt again albiceleste to face the Final at Wembley Stadium this Wednesday against Italy. In this context, the current PSG player gave an interview of around 40 minutes to TYC Sports in which talked about everything: the present that lives in the national team, his departure from Barcelona, ​​his new season at PSG, the retirement of When Agüero and the sensations ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

ARGENTINE NATIONAL TEAM

“You can see it through social networks: it’s a nice group, we’re very happy and since we just won the Copa América everything becomes much easier”.

”I never imagined what happened after the Copa América. After so many years fighting with the National Team and many sad summers due to lost finals, It was a different summer, because the happiness was complete”he added after consecrating himself in the Maracana by beating Brazil 1-0 on July 10, 2021.

“I have been living a great moment in Argentina for some time. People and journalism changed a lot with me, because before they were very critical. Now I feel that it is spoken with more respect and I feel a support that I did not have before. After winning the Copa América, everything became more beautiful”.

“It doesn’t seem like the Copa América was a year ago, but this continues, because new challenges and goals are coming. It was a beautiful memory but you have to think about the day to day and everything that comes. Many times we said that it is not only important to win, because in previous years we did spectacular things that were not valued. They were very unfair with the previous cycle. We gave everything for the National Team, we reached the world final and two Copa América finals, but there was a strange feeling with that group. She mistreated him a lot. People were very happy throughout the World Cup in Brazil and missed out on one detail. It’s good that people recognize what was done.”

La Pulga had an extensive talk in the preview of the Finalissima

LEAVING BARCELONA AND ARRIVAL AT PSG

Regarding his important change at club level, in which he left Barcelona after 17 seasons as a free agent to wear the colors of PSG, he highlighted: “I had thought that everything would continue in the same way, playing for Barcelona, ​​but with everything that happened was a hard year. Adaptation was not easy.

“After spending a lifetime in the same club, It was a difficult year to make the change at this age. In Barcelona I had everything. I lived more in Barcelona than in Argentina. It was very good and I had no plans to change anything. Luckily, the adaptation of the children was spectacular, which was our main fear. But they adapted very well to the change of school and friends, and that was very important for Antonela and for me“.

ADAPTATION IN PARIS

“The first day of school (of his children) was terrible. (With Antonela) We both left crying. We didn’t understand anything. We were wondering what we were doing there, but the guys are freaks. They adapted very quickly, beyond that they missed their friends. Mateo and Thiago made friends very quickly and for Ciro it was the first time he went to school”.

“Ciro is getting done. He copies a lot from his brothers, but he follows Mateo a lot, but he still hasn’t defined his personality well. It was a hard winter. We weren’t used to being so cold. Being on the carpet, on the floor, closer to the fire, made it easier for us to get through the cold.”

Focusing on his personal adaptation, and the difficult beginnings, Messi recognized that he had to get used to playing in a new place: “They were new teammates in a place that played different football. It was all new to me. I started the League late, because I arrived late at the club And I was also injured. For one thing or another, I couldn’t play 4 games in a row”.

The intimate interview with Lionel Messi

DIFFICULT SEASON IN PSG

”COVID-19 caught me very badly. He hit me hard. I had a lot of cough, fever, tiredness and it left me with sequelae in my lungs. As soon as I returned to training I couldn’t run. I wanted to start and as I rushed back on my return it ended up hurting me”.

“The Real Madrid thing killed us. It killed me and all of PSG, because it was a locker room that had a lot of hope. I want to win the Champions League again. It pissed me off not being able to play in the final”.

“It is clear that the best does not always win. There are psychological moments where there are details that make you a champion. I don’t take credit away from Real Madrid, because they beat everyone, but I think there were better teams”

“People’s anger is understandable. because we had a good team. It was not the first time that Paris has been left out of the Champions League. With Ney We were the most marked, I don’t know if it was fair or not, but it happened “

“I want to put aside what happened, reverse history and try to win the Champions League this year. This season is going to be different, because I know the club and the city. I’m already more settled and I think it will be different”.

The intimate interview with Lionel Messi

ABOUT SERGIO AGUERO

“I was not aware of what happened to Kun. I saw him from afar and didn’t understand what happened until I was able to talk to him. That’s when I realized that it could have been much worse, but he is a special person and that’s why he took it that way.”

“Surely he will have suffered and cried with his family, but luckily he found another place where he is very well. Today he says what he thinks and has fun. i miss him so much because I focused on him. We slept together, we went to bathe together, because it was always noticed.

QATAR WORLD CUP 2022

”I saw the draw for the World Cup at home. It was not enough to celebrate, because it happened to us in the last edition that it cost us to qualify for the second round. We know it will be a tough tournament, because Mexico and Poland have a great team. We know that the entire championship is going to be difficult, but a priori we prefer to face the bigger-name rivals later on”.

”The first match of the World Cup is always different. There are nerves and many boys are going to play for the first time. Winning in the debut is key, for everything that comes after. The group is very excited, eager, and hopefully things go well”.

”France have an impressive team. I think the shock of the European Championship made it stronger and for this World Cup it will be a candidate team to win the cup. This year it is clear that Benzema He had a spectacular year, with the Champions League title. I have no doubt that they will give him the Golden Ball”.

“It is crazy that Italy has won the European Championship and is not in the World Cup.. It is a historic team and it is a pity that it has not qualified. I have colleagues and friends in the team, with whom I had a very good relationship and they helped me a lot, and I’m sorry they couldn’t go to the World Cup”.

The intimate interview with Lionel Messi

”We have a group that plays every game as if it were a final. The coaching staff prepares each match very well and we know what they play. It is a selection that can give anyone a fight, although that does not mean that we are candidates to win the World Cup”.

“We have things very clear. Scaloni gives a lot of importance to the defensive part, as Sabella did. That doesn’t mean he neglects offense and how to win games. Keeping the bow at zero gives you more chances to win. You see that in all the leagues and in football in general, because everything became very tactical”.

“I feel very comfortable, because everyone knows what their role is on the court. We all know what we have to do to win games. I like to play well and always have the ball, but if you can’t and you have to do something else, I’m prepared for that. We know how to play with and without the ball”.

YOUR REIT

I don’t know when I’ll retire. Last time I said that after the World Cup I have to rethink a lot of things. For now I think about this and then I’ll see. I never imagined that I was going to play outside of Barcelona and I ended up in Paris. Football is very dynamic and anything can happen”.

“I always played for myself and to win. I always wanted to give my best in every game. Afterwards, with everything we went through in my family and everything they suffered when they killed me in the National Team, I think about them a lot. They had to listen to many lies that were told and they hurt us a lot. Today I continue playing for my children and my wife. When they whistled at me in Paris, the first thing I asked was what the kids had thought. I don’t like my kids having to go through that.”

KEEP READING

Neymar was surprised by Mbappé’s renewal and defended Messi against criticism: “The players don’t understand how he plays”