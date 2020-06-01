The National’s Aaron Dessner Responds to False Right-Wing Accusation – Variety

Aaron Dessner of the rock group the Nationwide took to social media Sunday to declare that he was within the rural countryside — and provide photographic proof — after bizarrely being accused by right-wing accounts of being an “Antifa organizer caught on digital camera showing to pay some youngsters to riot.”

The first tweet suggesting that Dessner was the person seen on digital camera appeared as if it’d even have been supposed in jest. Regardless, it was taken up as actual and unfold by customers who took a threatening tone in opposition to the falsely recognized musician. “Publish his tackle… (and) let Jesus take the wheel after his information is out,” wrote one tweeter with a Q in his consumer title, signifying that he’s a part of the conspiracy theory-promoting QAnon.

However Dessner’s tackle is a great distance from any city uprisings — and so was he over the weekend, as he took to Instagram to make clear.

“I’m very lucky and grateful to get up each morning within the rural countryside I reside in, farmland and these lovely mountains. I’ve been right here for 3 months now isolating with my spouse and younger youngsters,” he wrote. “This morning I’ve woken up to the disagreeable and stunning information that I’ve been misidentified by some social media customers as somebody seen encouraging rioting in Columbus, Ohio. I’m not the particular person some are suggesting I’m and I’d by no means assist violence of any form. Nor have I been in Ohio since June 2019.”

Dessner went on to add that he did “totally assist peaceable protests and activism in opposition to endemic racism and racially motivated violence on this nation.”

The musician rapidly picked up assist from followers who LOL-ed on the absurdity of the false identification, saying they’ve his again. “That dude doesn’t look something such as you apart from perhaps the wild hair,” one fan wrote. “This is able to be hilarious if it wasn’t tragic,” tweeted one other. A few of the accounts that incorrectly perpetuated the false cost deleted their messages upon studying of the error, however others doubled down even after Dessner’s clarifying posts, making veiled threats or demanding that he provide additional proof he wasn’t organizing protests on the opposite aspect of the nation. As of Sunday evening, one of many first folks, if not the primary, to falsely ID him in a publish — a consumer with greater than 10,000 followers — nonetheless had not deleted the accusatory tweet.

“Like so many,” wrote Dessner, “I’m hoping for peaceable decision and precise progress addressing these persistent points in our society.” Based mostly on how simply he turned the goal of an Web mob with little curiosity in ascertaining the reality, the response may be: Good luck with that.