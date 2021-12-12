The Nativity took away its hegemony from La Dolfina and became champion of the Palermo Open

The team led by the Castagnola brothers was left with the glory

The nativity (36 goals handicap), recent winner of the Hurlingham Open this year, became champion for the first time of the Argentine Polo Open in Palermo. The consecration was given by the brothers Camilo and Bartolomé Castagnola, complemented by Pablo “Polito” Pieres and the South African Ignatius Du Plessis. The victory against La Dolfina was 15-13 on the afternoon of this Saturday.

La Dolfina, led by Adolfo Cambiaso, he was looking for his 15th. title in the final of the 128th edition of the traditional competition. The most popular meeting of the national equestrian sport was held at the Campo Argentino de Polo in Palermo from 4:30 p.m.

Cambiaso’s team (38 handicap) tried to extend a hegemony that began in 2013 with eight consecutive crowns with the same quartet. For this year, the Cañuelas team had renewed its roster: Francisco Elizalde and Alejandro Muzzio replaced Pablo Mac Donough and Juan Martín Nero. It is important to remember that Cambiaso, 46, lifted the trophy 17 times in Palermo: the first three with La Ellerstina and the rest with La Dolfina.

“I always thank the public. I saw my nephews well, but they walked too light, we did not know where to go in a moment. We got close once or twice, we lost a couple of chances, but, well, if we didn’t enter the last four we gave ourselves the chance twice, then we didn’t know how to take advantage of it, ”Cambiaso commented minutes before the awards ceremony.

On the other hand, he congratulated those of the rival team, acknowledged that “they played very well” and mainly highlighted the role of Barto, whom he considered “the best of La Natividad”.

“Within what was La Dolfina, we rearmed ourselves in positions many times, Diego was not there and we called Ale, it is not because of conformity, but we fought, we reached a new final and I want to congratulate my nephews, who broke it all” added.

In addition, he took stock of his career: “I played 25 finals in 29 open games, an incredible thing, I never thought I was going to be in the final again this year but it happened to me, I think it was a nice game and I’m happy.”

