The Navarrese city councils have been down for 13 days: a ransomware has left the entire administration as it was 20 years ago

A computer attack against the ANIMSA network in Navarra (Navarre Association of Municipal Computing, public company that manages the online services of 179 entities of the Autonomous Community), has led to many municipalities and public entities to be forced to work offline for several days (here you can see the long list of affected organizations).

Specifically, it all started on May 18. That has led to many public entities in Navarra have been working offline for days (if that is possible with all the data accumulated in the computer network). For days, ANIMSA has been saying that “security must be prioritized over speed in reconstruction.” And in fact, the solution is taking time.

Although we still do not have the exact date of return to normality, we continue working to recover the services that were down due to the cyber attack as soon as possible. #commitment #collaboration #vocationofpublicservice #ANIMSA — Animsa (@Animsa) May 21, 2022

The attack is known to have come from Lithuania. The public company is working with the National Cryptologic Center (CCN), which depends on the Ministry of Defense, and the Provincial Government to prevent the spread of ransomware (the cyber attack demanding ransom payment to end data control), received from Lithuania. “Regarding the recovery time of a cyberattack, there is no defined time”, they say from ANIMSA.

One of the main changes in the recovery from the cyberattack, and which will take place in the coming days, “will be the changing user passwords in the different affected services”. New single-use credentials will be provided to the Local Entities. Subsequently, each user must generate their own key.

The Navarran network also is counting on support from the Internet Security Officeto know which passwords to implement.

Remember from the OSI that strong passwords should be created, which are made up of at least 11 characters (uppercase, lowercase, numbers, special characters), do not use the same password in different services or be careful with security questions (if you use them, only you and no one else knows the answers). Also, passwords should not be shared with anyone and passwords should be changed regularly.

ANIMSA has more than 30 years of experience promoting the development of information technologies in local entities in Navarra.