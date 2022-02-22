The NBA tribute to the best 75 players in history: the ovation for Jordan and the particular look of Rodman

*The introduction of Michael Jordan

The NBA released in October the list of 75 best players in history, with one more name due to a tie vote. This Sunday, he gathered the vast majority of them in the All-Star Game celebrated on Cleveland, Ohio and honored them at halftime.

The players were selected by a panel of current figures and withdrawn from the NBA, coaches, executives, legends of the women’s league (WNBA) and journalists. Among the 76 figures that ended up on the list, there are 158 rings from the NBA730 selections per Game of stars (All-Star) and 110 awards MVP (Most Valuable Player), in addition to having scored more than 1.5 million points.

The public of Cleveland He had the privilege of seeing dozens of stars, some of whom are still active, gathered on a stage set up in the center of the stadium. The most applauded were the deceased Kobe Bryant, the great idol of the city and current figure of the league LeBron Jamesand the best of all time, Michael Jordan. There were also standing ovations for Larry Birdwho was not present, Magic JohnsonShAchilles O’Neal and Denis Rodmanthe only one who did not wear a suit.

The list kept intact the 50 names selected in 1996 for its 50th anniversary, including legends such as Bill Russell, Michael Jordan y Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson. Among the players added to the new roster are some who were dropped in 1996, such as Dominique Wilkins y Dennis Rodmanalong with the big names that came later, such as Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncanand current stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry o Kevin Durant.

Eight other active players are part of the election: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. Six international figures appear on the list: himself Giannis Antetokounmpor (Greece), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany), Tim Duncan (Virgin Islands), Patrick Ewing (Jamaica), Steve Nash (Canada) and Hakeem Olakuwon (Nigeria). Other foreign players who won championships were not included, such as the Argentine Emanuel Ginobili or the Spanish Pau Gasol.

Here are the 76 selected players, sorted alphabetically by last name:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Nate Archibald, Paul Arizin, Charles Barkley, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Dave Bing, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, Billy Cunningham, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Dave DeBusschere, Clyde Drexler, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Julius Erving, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Kevin Garnett, George Gervin, Hal Greer, James Harden, John Havlicek, Elvin Hayes, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Sam Jones, Michael Jordan, Jason Kidd, Allen Iverson, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Jerry Lucas, Karl Malone, Moses Malone, Pete Maravich, Bob McAdoo, Kevin McHale, George Mikan, Reggie Miller, Earl Monro, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Robert Parish, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Bob Pettit, Paul Pierce, Scottie Pippen, Willis Reed, Oscar Robertson, David Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Bill Russell, Dolph Schayes, Bill Sharman, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Dwyane Wade, Bill Walton, Jerry West, Russell Westbrook, Lenny Wilkens, Dominique Wilkins y James Worthy.

