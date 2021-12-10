The Necromancer class and new features come to an Immortal Devil that looks better every time

After the storm caused by its announcement back in 2018, thanks to the good feelings that the alpha version test left us, we once again have the opportunity to enjoy this Immortal Diablo whose closed beta arrives loaded with news that makes us even more impatient for the release of its final version.

This is not a good year for Activision Blizzard. Accustomed to seeing her name related to the success of the launches of her best-known sagas, the controversies in which she has been involved due to alleged improper actions by some of her workers have overshadowed any type of information about playable projects beyond Call of Duty Vanguard. The situation looks even worse if we take a look at the horizon: two of the company’s big projects, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, have been delayed. sine die, being perhaps reflection of chaos that you live within a company that seems to survive based on its two fundamental pillars, World of Warcraft and Call of Duty Warzone.

Fortunately, this Immortal Devil could be the project that started the company’s recovery. Once the misgivings caused by its announcement have been cleared, it is going from strength to strength towards its next release in the first half of 2022. Recently, we have had the opportunity to enjoy it a little more thanks to a closed beta that has only confirmed the first impressions that we gave you almost a year ago: we are facing a real devil And, best of all, we will be able to enjoy it completely free of charge on our mobile.

The biggest novelty of this closed beta is the inclusion of a new class, the Necromancer, idolized by many and that caused so much controversy by not being included as standard in Diablo III, later appearing in a paid DLC. With the addition of this new class, we can now choose between six: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer and Wizard, well differentiated from each other as usual, when starting our journey through the lands of Sanctuary in after those fragments of the World Stone. This element is key to bringing back the Lord of Terror and is the axis of a plot that lies between the second and third parts and that will make us meet old acquaintances like Deckard Cain.

Regarding the great novelty, the Necromancer, is still a sinister delights to be able to summon skeletons, golems and other beings to lend us a hand in combat, being able to face the skirmishes simultaneously at short and long distances.

Diablo Immortal from mobile or with a controller

During our journey through the lands of Sanctuary we will face enormous final enemies

Our colleague Alberto Pastor said in his impressions that, surprisingly, Diablo Immortal it was handled wonderfully from the mobile. I, who is not an avid player of titles in this format, I am only confirming those words, in case you are still worried about this aspect, you have nothing to fear.

Another novelty of this closed beta is the possibility of enjoying Diablo Immortal using a controller, for example, the Xbox one, via Bluetooth connection, allowing us to map the buttons in the way we want. In this case, yes I have noticed the movement through the analog stick more intuitive; In addition, the fact of not having our fingers on the screen makes us see more of what happens on it, which, as the titles of the saga are used to, is a lot.

The fact of going out on a ‘minor’ platform, and I put the quotation marks because the power of some mobiles already exceeds that of previous generation consoles, does not make the experience decaffeinated, but it has led certain structural changes to adapt to the new environment. For example, and perhaps looking for the necessary immediacy in short games, we are shown at all times on the screen what is the main mission that we have to complete, which usually consists of going from one point A to another B and eliminating a certain enemy.

In this sense I have noticed something linear and more limited than previous deliveries, although we can always deviate from the main path to carry out any of the secondary missions or even choose which of them to start on the notice board. By the way, Diablo Immortal inherits some of the mechanics of other mobile titles such as the presence of a bestiary that we must complete to get certain prizes or the achievement of certain rewards if we play the title frequently and continuously.

I have noticed something linear and more limited than previous deliveriesOne of the key points of this Diablo Immortal comes from the cooperative and competitive online experience. During our journey through the lands of Sanctuary we will see other players appear and disappear who, occasionally, will invite us to join their clans to face a dungeon together. In this sense I appreciate the absence of waiting rooms or complicated mechanisms to enjoy this modality: with just a few keystrokes we will soon be ready to hit right and left.

Regarding the competitive, the challenge of the Immortal will be waiting for those who overcome the main plot: in it 30 warriors will face a player in order to deprive him of his triumphant crown. Of course, we can also continue to enjoy additional experiences such as those Ancient Fallas whose content is randomly generated or the search for legendary equipment with which to improve our character.

Going cool in Diablo Immortal has its rewards

Diablo Immortal’s inventory has visual aids for knowing which parts to keep and which to discard.

Another novelty comes from the hand of the equipment, which now favors that we wear different pieces of the same set giving us a additional bonus by accumulating three or six of them. Eye! This allows us to obtain two bonuses when combining two sets with three pieces each, allowing us to improve aspects such as health, damage over time or attack.

Speaking of improvements, and here I enter what is perhaps the most controversial aspect of this Diablo Immortal, a market has been added in which we can buy higher quality items or trade with other players. Although it is allowed to acquire them based on elements that we can get during the game, from the beginning it is clear that it can be use real world money to access those eternal orbs that will facilitate the purchase of objects such as those gems that allow us to modify our equipment.

I expect a lot from this Immortal Diablo which happens to be one of my desired titles of 2022For the tranquility of many, it is not essential to go to this market to progress smoothly through the game and we will continue to be able to find good equipment as a reward for the different fights: to be honest, I have not felt that Diablo Immortal pushed me to spend a single penny, which is appreciated in my case.

Regarding what the game itself is, I can only say, for better and perhaps worse, I have felt as if I was in front of a Diablo III DLC. I can highlight little novelty in terms of playable mechanics or aesthetic section, since it seems to inherit much of its essence. We continue with this simplification in terms of skill trees and we have new visual guides that facilitate the selection of the best equipment among the available ones or the appearance of some footprints on the road that indicate the direction to follow.

Do these aspects distort the experience? In my opinion, no, I have had a great time with this beta and, despite the differences with its predecessors, this Diablo Immortal must be understood as an experience different from desktop deliveries and that it seeks expand your reach attracting a new audience, not inconsiderable in terms of number and understanding of the market, who are looking for shorter experiences, but not for that reason simpler or less rewarding. In this regard I have noticed that the difficulty level current is not excessively high and few retries I have had to carry out to get my way: yes, I hope, as in the rest of the installments of the franchise, tougher challenges as I progress.

The interface allows you to see at a glance the way forward and the active missions.



Another section that I really liked is the good title optimization for mobile, auto-adjusting aspects such as resolution or image rate to offer a pleasant user experience. That said, I have noticed some brief stoppage as a result of the internet connection required to download the patches that the title presents. For asking, I would appreciate if the interface could be cleaned a little more, since at certain times the amount of information offered to us overwhelms and, of course, that the Spanish translation will be integrated soon.

In summary, I expect much of this Immortal Devil that, from this very moment, becomes one of my desired titles of 2022. This may be the title that makes me play a little more from my mobile. Blizzard, in this case, has fulfilled its promise and has managed to transfer much of the essence of a legendary saga so that we can enjoy it anywhere. See you in Sanctuary!