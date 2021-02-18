‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Renewed at CBS

“The Neighborhood” has been renewed for Season 4 and “Bob Hearts Abishola” has been renewed for Season 3 at CBS.

Each exhibits presently air as a part of the broadcaster’s Monday evening comedy block.

“We’re extraordinarily happy with these two comedies, and delighted to convey them again subsequent season,” mentioned Thom Sherman, senior govt vp of programming at CBS Leisure. “’The Neighborhood’ and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ masterfully mix humor with relatable and culturally related storylines, and are great, profitable Monday evening anchors.”

In its third season, “The Neighborhood” is averaring 7.06 million viewers per episode, whereas “Bob Hearts Abishola” is averaging 6.7 million in its second, per the present Nielsen rankings via Feb. 7.

“The Neighborhood” stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Govt producers are Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone. The collection is produced by CBS Studios.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi and Anthony Okungbowa. The manager producers are Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins and Beth McCarthy Miller. Gina Yashere is co-executive producer and author. The collection is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv.

The renewals for the 2 exhibits comes as the normal pilot season continues to be stymied by the pandemic. As such, current exhibits are much more worthwhile because the broadcasters have been hampered of their skill to check out new exhibits. To this point, CBS has solely ordered one new pilot this season — a “True Lies” adaptation — with the remainder of its present pilot slate being the rest of pilots it had ordered final yr.