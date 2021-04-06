‘The Neighborhood’ Creator Jim Reynolds Exits Amid Leadership Concerns

“The Neighborhood” creator, producer and showrunner Jim Reynolds has exited the present amid issues over his management type.

In line with a supply accustomed to the scenario, CBS Studios had obtained detrimental suggestions about Reynolds’ talents as a frontrunner and supervisor, a few of which associated to cultural points, together with from two Black writers who just lately left the present. The collection, which stars Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, is described by the studio as centering on “the nicest man within the Midwest who strikes his household into a troublesome neighborhood in L.A. the place not everybody appreciates his excessive neighborliness.”

Studio execs had initiated a dialog with Reynolds a few management change, per the supply — and the showrunner in the end agreed that stepping down was in the very best curiosity of the collection. No HR investigation was opened in relation to his departure. Season 3 of “The Neighborhood,” which in February been renewed for Season 4, has wrapped filming. No new showrunner has but been named for the upcoming fourth season.

CBS declined to touch upon the matter, and Reynolds’ reps didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark. Reynolds, who was additionally a co-executive producer on CBS’ “9JKL” and govt producer and author on “The Huge Bang Concept,” at present has no different tasks within the works at CBS.

CBS Leisure programming exec Thom Sherman has beforehand referred to as “The Neighborhood” a “relatable and culturally related” Monday night time anchor for the community — the collection averaged 7.06 million viewers per episode in its third season. Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan additionally star on the present, which is govt produced by Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone.

Deadline first reported on information of Reynolds’ departure from “The Neighborhood.”