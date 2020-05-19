The Nest breaks record as BBC’s biggest new drama launch of the year

The Nest launched with a formidable common of 9 million viewers, making it the biggest new BBC drama launch of the year to this point.

The five-part drama, starring Martin Compston (Line of Responsibility), Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack) and Mirren Mack (Intercourse Training) aired between 22nd March and Easter weekend.

The Nest centered on the lives of couple Dan and Emily (Compston and Rundle) and their battle to conceive earlier than their paths cross that of Kaya (Mack), an 18-year-old who lives at the different finish of city and agrees to hold their child.

The thriller adopted the thriller which surrounds Kaya and why precisely she has come into their lives.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, stated, “We’re so proud that Nicole Taylor’s good BBC One thriller gripped the nation with its highly effective and provocative storytelling, attracting such a large and various viewers.

“The characters at the coronary heart of the drama had been brilliantly acted by Sophie Rundle, Martin Compston and newcomer Mirren Mack – and we will’t thank them sufficient alongside producers Studio Lambert, for making such a memorable sequence.”

Susan Hogg, Head of Drama at Studio Lambert and Government Producer, added, “All of us at Studio Lambert are thrilled that The Nest has been seen by such a large and various viewers.

“The phrase of mouth has been incredible and we hope the drama will attain many extra viewers by iPlayer. Our thanks go to our very good administrators, forged and crew who had been all in awe of Nicole Taylor’s wonderful script and who labored so laborious to convey her imaginative and prescient to life.”

The Nest is accessible to observe on BBC iPlayer. When you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.