The Nest review: Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle shine in surrogacy thriller

In an upside-down world the place folks at the moment are weighing up what’s most essential in their lives, what might be extra well timed than a drama about one among humankind’s most elementary urges: the need for a kid of 1’s personal?

It’s exactly that urge that BAFTA-winning author Nicole Taylor (Three Women) faucets into in her gripping new drama sequence The Nest, a five-part surrogacy thriller starring Line of Responsibility’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle as a rich couple in Glasgow who appear to have all the things they might need – besides for a kid.

Compston performs Dan, a neighborhood dangerous boy made good who now “owns half of Glasgow”. For Line of Responsibility followers, listening to Compston’s actual accent might show a shock, and it’s clear that Taylor (who wrote the half with him in thoughts) is having enjoyable subverting these viewers’ expectations – his first traces are him suggesting conventional Scottish child names, Gordon and Hamish, for his or her future “wean”.

In the beginning of episode one, Dan and his music trainer spouse, Emily (Rundle), expect through a surrogate, after years of making an attempt to get pregnant themselves. A scene early on in the episode sees Dan getting ready to choose up his younger nephews and take them to see the newly-unveiled sports activities stadium he’s helped pay for – as Emily reminds him concerning the boys’ rugby practise, the couple might nearly be mother and father already, speaking about their very own kids.

Emily is usually painted in a maternal gentle like this – at one level she’s seen providing phrases of encouragement to teenage college students at her prestigious Scottish music college.

Nevertheless, the couple’s hopes of beginning a household of their very own are dashed when their surrogate, Dan’s sister Hilary (performed by Fiona Bell), suffers a miscarriage. With just one frozen embryo left, they’re not sure how or whether or not to proceed, significantly after Hilary says she doesn’t need to be their surrogate a second time.

Enter Kaya (Intercourse Schooling’s Mirren Mack), a troubled 18-year-old who grew up in a kids’s house and who’s nonetheless visited weekly by social employees. She and Emily meet in the course of the first scenes of episode one, when Kaya steps out in entrance of Emily’s automobile and injures her leg. When she learns about Emily and Dan’s struggles to conceive, she will get again in contact with Emily to supply herself as a womb for rent (with steep phrases).

Regardless of Dan’s completely cheap anxieties about Kaya, Emily turns into extra and extra satisfied that her assembly with the younger girl was “meant to be” – and that Kaya is supposed to hold their little one.

Rundle is fantastic because the grieving, blindsided Emily, refusing to confess defeat, whereas Compston hits simply the precise stability between portraying a doting husband, and the promise of one thing darker and extra ruthless – in spite of everything, do we actually understand how Dan made all that cash, given the shadowy folks he retains on velocity dial?

A number of the present’s plotlines and future reveals are apparent proper from the get-go, however maybe that’s the purpose – we’re watching a determined couple strolling into what seems to be a entice of their very own making.

Apart from, the performing is sweet, and the back-drops are particularly stunning and enviable, in specific the couple’s beautiful home on the Rosneath peninsula, with enormous glass partitions overlooking the water. For these self-isolating in the meanwhile, one can solely think about working from house – and wild swimming in the mornings, as Emily does – in such a picturesque spot.

The soundtrack can also be nice – for these questioning, the choral track that performs at the beginning and finish of episode one is ‘Ae Fond Kiss’, based mostly on the Scottish poet Robert Burn’s poem of the identical title, which guarantees “darkish despair” for 2 lovers.

From the primary episode, it abundantly appears clear that Dan, Emily and Kaya are all set on a path in direction of self-destruction. Transferring forward, nevertheless, what’s unclear is who precisely is being exploited – the wealthy however sad couple, or the entrepreneurial however susceptible teenager? That’s the query that may maintain us speaking – and watching.

The Nest begins on Sunday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One. Try what else is on with our TV Information.