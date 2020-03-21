The Nest review: Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle shine in surrogacy thriller

In an upside-down world the place folks are actually weighing up what’s most vital in their lives, what may very well be extra well timed than a drama about one among humankind’s most elementary urges: the need for a kid of 1’s personal?

It’s exactly that urge that BAFTA-winning author Nicole Taylor (Three Women) faucets into in her gripping new drama sequence The Nest, a five-part surrogacy thriller starring Line of Responsibility’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle as a rich couple in Glasgow who appear to have every thing they might need – besides for a kid.

Compston performs Dan, a neighborhood dangerous boy made good who now “owns half of Glasgow”. For Line of Responsibility followers, listening to Compston’s actual accent might show a shock, and it’s clear that Taylor (who wrote the half with him in thoughts) is having enjoyable subverting these viewers’ expectations – his first strains are him suggesting conventional Scottish child names, Gordon and Hamish, for his or her future “wean”.

At the start of episode one, Dan and his music trainer spouse, Emily (Rundle), predict through a surrogate, after years of attempting to get pregnant themselves. A scene early on in the episode sees Dan making ready to choose up his younger nephews and take them to see the newly-unveiled sports activities stadium he’s helped pay for – as Emily reminds him in regards to the boys’ rugby practise, the couple may virtually be mother and father already, speaking about their very own youngsters.

Emily is usually painted in a maternal mild like this – at one level she’s seen providing phrases of encouragement to teenage college students at her prestigious Scottish music college.

Nevertheless, the couple’s hopes of beginning a household of their very own are dashed when their surrogate, Dan’s sister Hilary (performed by Fiona Bell), suffers a miscarriage. With just one frozen embryo left, they’re uncertain how or whether or not to proceed, notably after Hilary says she doesn’t wish to be their surrogate a second time.

Enter Kaya (Intercourse Training’s Mirren Mack), a troubled 18-year-old who grew up in a youngsters’s residence and who’s nonetheless visited weekly by social employees. She and Emily meet through the first scenes of episode one, when Kaya steps out in entrance of Emily’s automotive and injures her leg. When she learns about Emily and Dan’s struggles to conceive, she will get again in contact with Emily to supply herself as a womb for rent (with steep phrases).

Regardless of Dan’s completely affordable anxieties about Kaya, Emily turns into extra and extra satisfied that her assembly with the younger lady was “meant to be” – and that Kaya is supposed to hold their little one.

Rundle is great because the grieving, blindsided Emily, refusing to confess defeat, whereas Compston hits simply the correct stability between portraying a doting husband, and the promise of one thing darker and extra ruthless – in any case, do we actually understand how Dan made all that cash, given the shadowy folks he retains on pace dial?

Among the present’s plotlines and future reveals are apparent proper from the get-go, however maybe that’s the purpose – we’re watching a determined couple strolling into what seems to be a lure of their very own making.

Moreover, the appearing is sweet, and the back-drops are particularly stunning and enviable, in explicit the couple’s attractive home on the Rosneath peninsula, with enormous glass partitions overlooking the water. For these self-isolating in the meanwhile, one can solely think about working from residence – and wild swimming in the mornings, as Emily does – in such a picturesque spot.

The soundtrack can be nice – for these questioning, the choral music that performs at first and finish of episode one is ‘Ae Fond Kiss’, primarily based on the Scottish poet Robert Burn’s poem of the identical title, which guarantees “darkish despair” for 2 lovers.

From the primary episode, it abundantly appears clear that Dan, Emily and Kaya are all set on a path in direction of self-destruction. Transferring forward, nonetheless, what’s unclear is who precisely is being exploited – the wealthy however sad couple, or the entrepreneurial however weak teenager? That’s the query that can hold us speaking – and watching.

The Nest begins on Sunday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One. Try what else is on with our TV Information.