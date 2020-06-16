The Nest Trailer: Jude Law And Carrie Coon Are Giving Killer Performances In Tense Marriage Movie

The Nest had its premiere at Sundance again in January, and it will be getting its theatrical launch courtesy of IFC movies. The upcoming thriller will have the ability to supply one thing distinctive when film theaters across the nation have reopened, standing out among the many large finances blockbusters that might be serving to to start out the business again up. And with names like Jude Law connected, it must be fascinating to see how The Nest will carry out on the field workplace.