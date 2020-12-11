‘The Netflix Afterparty’ Sets December Special (TV News Roundup)

In right now’s TV information roundup, Netflix set a December premiere date for “The Netflix Afterparty,” and CBC and BET Plus greenlit an unique sequence, “The Porter.”

DATES

“The Netflix Afterparty: The Greatest Reveals of the Worst 12 months,” an end-of-year particular that includes abilities from the streamer’s hit sequence, is about to premiere on Dec. 13. The particular, hosted by David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes, will function conversations with Kevin Hart, Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton and Rick Kirkham. Jo Koy may even be part of as a visitor comic, whereas the primary episode of of “The Netflix Afterparty” correct in 2021 will function the forged of “Cobra Kai” and Invoice Burr.

HBO Max is about to debut “12 Dates of Christmas: Unwrapped” on Dec. 17. The relationship sequence’ reunion particular, hosted by D.J. “Shangela“ Pierce, invitations forged members Chad Savage, Religion Fernandez, Garrett Marcantel and their love pursuits again to share their present relationship statuses and to debate behind-the-scenes tidbits from the present.

FIRST LOOKS

Epix launched a teaser for the second season of “Godfather of Harlem,” set to premiere in April 2021. Season 2 continues to see Bumpy Johnson’s (Forest Whitaker) wrestle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobs, whereas his relationship with Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) faces a number of threats. Season 1 forged members Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy may even reprise their roles within the upcoming season. Watch the teaser under.

Apple TV Plus unveiled a trailer for the second season of M. Night time Shyamalan’s “Servant.” The forthcoming season sees Leanne Grayson’s (Nell Tiger Free) return to the brownstone, the place the present takes one other supernatural flip. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint may even reprise their roles from the primary season. The sequence is about to debut the primary episode of Season 2 on Jan. 15, adopted by new weekly episodes. Watch the trailer under.

BBC America unveiled a brand new trailer for its unique sequence, “The Watch,” set for a two-episode premiere on Jan. 3. The premiere episode may even completely debut on AMC Plus on Dec. 31. The present will observe a gaggle of misfits — trolls, werewolves and wizards — who’re compelled right into a mission to save lots of the world. Simon Allen wrote and government produced the sequence impressed by Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” novels. Hilary Salmon, Ben Donald and Richard Stokes additionally government produce for BBC Studios with Craig Viveiros and Rob Wilkins for Narrativia. Johann Knobel is sequence producer. Watch the trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

CBC and BET Plus greenlit “The Porter,” an unique sequence about railway staff in Canada and the U.S., who be part of forces to start out the world’s first Black union. The primary season will see the world rebuilding itself following the First World Battle, whereas going through new battles within the Black neighborhood in Little Burgundy, Montreal. Annmarie Morais and Marsha Greene will function showrunners on the eight-episode sequence from Inferno Photos and Sienna Movies, whereas Charles Officer and R.T. Thorne are set to government produce and direct. Arnold Pinnock and Bruce Ramsay are co-executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Moonbug Leisure introduced former Walt Disney Firm government David Levine as head of studio. Levine most not too long ago served as vp of children programming at Disney Channels Europe, Africa, U.Okay. and Eire. The trade veteran will likely be accountable for driving Moonbug’s IP growth by taking properties like “CoComelon” and “Blippi” to new codecs, markets and platforms. He’ll report back to Moonbug’s co-founder and CEO, René Rechtman.

EVENTS

YouTube Originals will premiere a five-part New 12 months’s Eve livestream occasion, “Hiya 2021,” within the Americas, U.Okay., Korea, Japan and India. On Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. ET, “Hiya 2021: Americas” will debut performances from Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G and Kane Brown, whereas “Hiya 2021: UK,” set for launch at 10:30 p.m. GMT, will function acts from Behzinga, Huge Narstie, Katherine Ryan, Michael Coel, Kurupt FM, Yammy, WillNE, Holly H and Natasia Demetriou. Hosted by Sechan Yang and Jesung Hwang, “Hiya 2021: Korea,” set for launch at 11:00p.m. KST, will function performances from GGILGGIL Market, Tester Hoon and Balming Tiger. “Hiya 2021: Japan,” that includes Tokai On Air, Puritto Channel, Emirin, Paparapys, Skypeace, Vamyun, Dekakin, Hanaodengan and M.S.S Mission, will launch at 11:45 p.m. JST, whereas “Hiya 2021: India” will debut at 11 p.m. IST and share performances from Indian artists, together with Tiger Shroff, Badshah, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and Aastha Gill.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” will welcome Emily Blunt, Kyle Chandler and Sturgill Simpson, whereas Bruce Springsteen, J. Balvin and Mandy Moore will likely be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” James Corden and Fleet Foxes will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night time With Seth Meyers” will welcome Blake Shelton, Jenny Slate, My Morning Jacket and Kaz Rodriguez. Rachel Maddow and Bryan Cranston will likely be on “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah.”