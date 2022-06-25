The Netflix game that wants to catch you with its mysteries and paranormal phenomena

Five years after the first installment, Night School Studio returns hand in hand with Netflix to bring us Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Despite the fact that there is a new protagonist, there are still the paranormal elements, the radios, the interactions and the visual style that led him to be on the lips of many.

A few years ago, I don’t really know where or how or when to locate the origin -I think Gone Home was the one who paved the way-, there was a boom in independent video games that They explored more intimate, personal and close topics: loneliness, melancholy, death, friendship or family were the late motiv of games like Firewatch, What Remains of Edith Finch, Night in the Woods, Limbo or Oxenfree. Precisely the latter will receive in just a few months a sequel the most promising that I have already had the opportunity to play. How is Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals? What are its main novelties? And being as important as the story was in the original game, what has it been like returning -for a few minutes- to this striking pixel art universe?

Without beating around the bush, I can tell you in advance that if you liked the first one you will like this new work by the team at Night School Studiowhich just a few months ago became the first video game studio bought by Netflix, in addition to announcing that there will be an Oxenfree television series. Impatient for the release of your new game? It is logical. When the first Oxenfree was released in 2016, it was very well received by both critics and the public, so it is normal to look forward to a sequel that has the necessary ingredients to give us at least as attractive an experience as the original adventure. . Your bet? Seen what has been seen, keep intact the elements that made Oxenfree great without losing the opportunity to add some other interesting novelty. As I say, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals does not go far from the pot and part and shares much of the approach of the original. In the first video game we play Alex, a young teenager who goes with her friends to a desert island to spend the day. They make a fire, they chat, they enjoy the views; They have a good time, after all. All this until a series of paranormal events –in the middle of nowhere- and the disappearance of some of the companions move the protagonist to try to reveal what is happening, always accompanied by her radio.

A game of paranormal mysteries

Here things do not change much. Are Riley Poverlya young woman who goes to her hometown, to carmen, to investigate some strange and mysterious radio signals. The actions proposed by the game are very similar: walking, talking, playing with radio frequencies, interacting with some element of the environment… There are puzzles, but on a mechanical level does not innovate too much with respect to the first. All this has a purpose: to unmask the paranormal event that devastates the city of our protagonist.

What made the original video game great is still hereOxenfree 2: Lost Signals exudes much of what was seen in 2016, and this is not a negative thing: what made the original video game great is still present here. There is the mystery of spatiotemporal digressions, more pronounced if possible because we directly transport ourselves to another time and interact in it, being key to being able to advance in the main plot; there are also the conversations between friends and of course the graphic section it is more worked, polished and defined with that recognizable style of the first video game.

But it is in the personal interaction where the work of Night School Studio shines. Riley can be affablecan be apathetic or may be pasota; the possibilities of the dialogues are opened in multiple ways to give each answer a different nuance. For example, a colleague asks us if we articulate a story to escape from a specific situation, something that we can accept or decline. And within these possibilities, others also open up: we can say yes with effusiveness or with reluctance and no with correction, laziness or making silence speak for itself.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is a very clear and direct continuation of what was seen in the first game. In the demo that I have tried I have taken some substitute and some shiver has entered my body. It is not a scary game, let it be clear, but it does have moments of tension, of intrigue, of frowning a bit, which serve as a backdrop for a representation of how interpersonal relationships develop in a homogeneous group -in this case, teenagers-. It is we, in the end, who form part of Riley’s personality and their way of relating to others. Something so common and simple that happens in our day to day and to which we do not always pay enough attention.