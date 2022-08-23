The Netflix series that thousands are watching: it has drama, suspense and nothing is what it seems

“Echoes” – the series about the plan of exchange of lives hatched by two twins. (Netflix)

Two sisters. Two lifes. A secret. This is how this production is presented, offering a captivating proposal. This is the new series that has just landed on Netflix and that has already managed to climb the top positions. his name is Echoes (Echoes) and recounts the elaborate life of the twins Leni and Gina (both played by Michelle Monaghan). With the ideology that is installed as a kind of urban legend that the twins manage to deceive the other’s eye with their resemblance, these sisters exchange their lives every time they have a birthday. That is to say, they have two parallel lives in which they exchange and nobody registers that they are different people. While one lives in Los Angeles and works in a marketing company, the other lives in the place where they both grew up as girls on a classic ranch, called Mount Echo, where she takes care of horses with her husband Jack (Matt Bomer) and their young daughter Mattie. On each birthday, one assumes the life of the other and vice versa.

Michelle Monaghan plays twins Leni and Gina in “Echoes.” (Netflix)

But all this lifestyle they lead will not be sustained when one of them disappears in the middle of what appears to be a robbery. The sister who lives in the city is notified and takes a direct flight to the countryside where she begins the search for the other half of her. But is it Gina or Leni who disappeared? Your arrival at the home where you lived during your childhood will bring back memories: some of them pleasant and others not so much. Thus, throughout the seven episodes that this first season lasts, the viewer discovers the past of each of them and, like a puzzle, must put together the history of each of them. The secrets and traumas of these twins will be the center of the plot that invites them to marathon in order to discover their past and present.

The series will show us the past of these sisters so that we can understand their history. (Netflix)

Both become the queens of lies and manipulation, and manage like fish in water. The series becomes somewhat repetitive at times, although it has an engaging start. The temporary comings and goings that the argument proposes do nothing but dizzy the viewer who tries to identify who is who of the two sisters.

Apart from Monaghan y Bomer This production has in its cast Karen Robinson (Mystery on the set: a silent death), Celia Weston (How to lose a man in 10 days), Jonathan Tucker (Charlie’s Angels, 2019), Daniel Sunjata (The Devil Wears Prada), Michael O’Neill, Maddie Nichols y Gable Swanlundamong others.

A few days after its premiere, the production already has millions of views. (Netflix)

echoes was created by the Australian Vanessa Gazy (writer of the series Eden), while Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) y Quinton Peoples (Runaways) officiated both as producers and showrunners of the series.

