The new AI created by Google makes incredible and realistic images from the description of an idea. Beats DALL-E 2

A few weeks ago we were surprised by the results offered by the artificial intelligence of DALL-E 2 and we discussed how to view them and how to order one. The images are achieved using the same technology as the GPT-3 text-generating AI. We have also been able to see how realistic the photographs of a vacation diving at the bottom of the sea were thanks to the use of this AI.

Well, today we are going to see the photos that gweb-research-image is capable of creating, that bases its technology on Google AI (recognized for having capabilities as advanced as being able to tell you jokes). Below you can see examples of photos with the text below that was written for the AI ​​to create that image.





Text-to-image broadcast model





IMAGE is, as its creators explain, “a model of diffusion of text to image” in which the results are realistic, as we can see in the results. IMAGE is based on artificial intelligence of linguistic models for text comprehension and relies on diffusion models for high-fidelity image generation.

To evaluate text-to-image models in greater depth, this website has also created DrawBench. With DrawBench compares IMAGE with recent methodsas VQ-GAN + CLIP or with DALL-E 2.

As you can see in the examples of the previous photo, you can define things as bizarre as: “an art gallery with works by Monet. The gallery is flooded. Robots move around the gallery using paddle boards.” And the tool has created a photo with those requirements, which looks really designed after hours of work.

closed to the public





In any case, it is not possible to create our own photographs: unlike OpenAI, it is a more restrictive tool, at least for the moment. As the website itself explains, to avoid risks they will not give access to IMAGE nor will there be a public demo. As with DAL-LE 2, the resulting photos have a watermark in the lower right corner to identify that it is not a real photo, but it is easily cropped with any editor.

Jeff Dean, Senior AI Researcher at Google AI has shared numerous images on his Twitter profile.

AI can unlock joint human/computer creativity! Imagen is one direction we are pursuing:https://t.co/LTlE3pqq4W “A high contrast portrait of a very happy fuzzy panda dressed as a chef in a high end kitchen making dough. There is a painting of flowers on the wall behind him.” pic.twitter.com/SrqEv9jeHf – Jeff Dean (@ 🏡) (@JeffDean) May 24, 2022

According to Google researchers, it is currently only available as a scientific document. For ethical reasons, it is unlikely that this will change in the near future, but they do not rule it out in the future.

