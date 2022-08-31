The new and uncertain resignation of Muqtada, the “Khomeini of Iraq” whose militias unleashed violence in Baghdad

Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr speaking in a televised speech from the city of Najaf. His new resignation from politics unleashed a wave of violence in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani.

Muqtadá al-Sadr’s baleful gaze is scary. I remember that his figure was intimidating even from the posters that first appeared in Baghdad just days after the fall of Saddam Hussein. Since then, the figure of that young Shiite cleric who was the first to emerge as a major political figure after the US invasion in 2003, has dominated the Iraq scene. This week he was once again key, first inciting the violence that left at least 35 dead and hundreds wounded, and then calling on his militants to leave the enclave of power in Baghdad’s Green Zone where they had entrenched themselves. After that move, he announced that he was retiring from politics, perplexing many and launching another wave of violence.

It is not the first time that he says that he is going to abandon everything and that he retires to meditate. He did it another seven times in the last twenty years. The difference is that this time he also made all his parliamentarians resign after a huge victory in the elections ten months ago. And even his spiritual mentor, Ayatollah Kadim al Haeri publicly asked him to change his position before the possibility of creating a new government.

The key to this crisis is – like almost everything in Iraq – in the relationship with Iran. Both countries contain the vast majority of the world’s Shiites who make up around 20% of all Muslims. 80% are Sunni. Muqtada is a Shiite but has always proclaimed his independence from the power of the Iranian ayatollahs. Nor did he ever compromise with the Sunnis or the Americans. That made it immensely popular. He is followed by at least seven million people willing to give their lives for him. During the Iraqi civil war following the invasion by the Marines in April 2003, he formed the Jaysh al-Mahdi militia (the Mahdi Army), which dominated the south of the country for years and later led the fight against ISIS.

The militiamen of the Saraya al-Salam group, belonging to the Mahdi Army that responds to Muqtada al-Sadr, withdraw from Baghdad after leading a series of clashes with other Shiite groups that left at least 35 dead. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani.

He is the son of Grand Ayatollah Mahmed Sadeq al-Sadr, assassinated by Saddam Hussein’s regime in 1999.. So, Muqtadah was just 25 years old and he was anointed as the successor. That’s when that plump figure with a grim look appeared, covered in black from head to toe. Two days after the US army entered Baghdad, on April 10, 2003, Abdel Majid al-Khoei, a moderate Shiite cleric, whom the Americans had brought to the holy city of Najaf in the hope that he would help in some way way to manage the influential religious community in the area, he was stabbed to death. Word quickly spread that the murder, which took place in broad daylight and before numerous witnesses, it had been carried out by one of Sadr’s lieutenants, following his orders.

At the same time, their armed militiamen and huge rallies appeared in Baghdad’s Fardouss Square. I remember a crowd shouting “Muqtada! Muqtada! and the correspondents asking us what it was all about. The Americans were absolutely baffled. It was a carefully calculated political coup. In a matter of days, they had taken over the huge Shiite neighborhood of Saddam City, which was renamed Sadr City.

While the US occupation appeared increasingly clumsy in mid-2003, Muqtada was consolidated. They were talking about the Khomeini of Iraq. Those who had been able to approach him said that he was unpredictable, volatile, capricious. But the truth is that with the help of Iran he built an extraordinary power and a very well trained and armed militia. He showed his strength in April 2004 when he simultaneously attacked foreign soldiers on several fronts after they arrested one of his aides, accused of Khoei’s murder. As coalition troops and Sadr’s supporters clashed, the Americans said that Sadr himself was wanted for the murder, and sent a large number of troops to surround the holy city of Najaf. Sadr threatened to launch a jihad, a holy war, across the country. The Americans withdrew. Muqtada showed that he was the strongest.

The withdrawal of Muqtadá supporters from Baghdad’s Green Zone after the riots that left at least 35 dead (REUTERS / Ahmed Saad)

The Mahdi Army clashed several more times with international coalition forces and were heavily involved in brutal sectarian violence from 2006 to 2008, but then became the Saraya al-Salam (the Peace Brigades) and transformed into a Lebanese Hezbollah-style political party. Since then, he has also dominated the government and does so based on strong moves. When two ministers from his party were accused of corruption, he ordered them to resign immediately and appear before the Iraqi courts.

Muqtada also had gestures of amplitude and democratic conception. Despite being a Shiite, he has no problem conversing with his Sunni colleagues and maintains a good relationship with politicians from that faction in other Arab countries. He supported the Sunni uprisings of the so-called “Arab Spring”. And even he formed a committee of secular Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish intellectuals with whom he agreed on a “national government plan” for Iraq. When the government that he supported of then-Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was bogged down and plastered with corruption allegations, called for an impressive mobilization and gave him 45 days to improve. Abadi cleaned his cabinet of corrupt people and put into practice the government plan drawn up by the intellectuals gathered by Muqtada. Things got better in the country.

But the pulse between the strong man who watches from his mosque in Najaf and the rest of the political spectrum remains simmering, and his low-pitched voice is being listened to with great attention. This time, he had to shout louder for his supporters to leave the Green Zone, the perimeter where the government offices and embassies are built, will leave the place after days of taking over the parliament and the government palace, as well as armed clashes. There were more than 30 deaths.

The riots pitted supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr against Shiite factions backed by Iran, with both sides exchanging fire from barricades.

This time, Muqtada gave them one hour to leave the place. He also apologized to the population in general for the behavior of his people. Shortly after, the Iraqi security forces announced the lifting of the curfew. Their militiamen got into the armored vans they have and returned in a caravan to Najaf.

It is not known for how long.

Muqtadá supporters pray during the funeral of one of his militiamen who fell in this week’s unrest in Baghdad (REUTERS/Ahmed Saed)

Since the snap elections last October, Iraq has been mired in a serious political paralysis that, as always, revolves around the distribution of power between blocks of the Shiite majority which has governed the country since 2003. Sairun (Caminantes), the formation that responds to Muqtada, won a majority of seats: 73 of the 329. But this was not enough to form a government without its main Shia rivals who are aligned with Iran.

According to the distribution of positions agreed after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, the position of prime minister is occupied by a member of the Shiite majority; the presidency, a Kurd; and the presidency of Parliament, a Sunni. In June, Sadrist deputies resigned en bloc at the order of their leader. On July 27, his supporters took to the streets and stormed Parliament, in protest at his rivals’ prime minister proposal. Since then, they have remained camping in front of that headquarters.

Now, with the resignation of Muqtadá, a new political movement has begun in which it will be necessary to see if the cleric manages to get away with it again. Meanwhile, the country is preparing for another period of instability. Just when Two weeks are missing for what is considered the largest religious pilgrimage of Shiism: the Arbain, which takes place every year in the Iraqi city of Kerbala. It is the fortieth and last day of mourning after Ashura, the most important holiday in the Shiite calendar, which commemorates the martyrdom in Kerbala of the third imam, Hussein Ibn Ali. This year, the Arbain falls on September 16 and 17 and brings together millions of people from all over the region. Many of them from Iran. And there they will come face to face with the militiamen of Muqtada. As a precaution, Iran has already closed the borders and asked the faithful not to make the pilgrimage this year.

KEEP READING:

More unrest in Iraq: there are at least 35 dead and more than 200 wounded in Baghdad