The new Argentine music is shown to the world through an American university radio

The North American radio KEXP lands in Argentina with a cycle in the CCK

Between the next 19 and 23 September, at the Kirchner Cultural Center there will be Lucy Patané, Sara Hebe, Bándalos Chinos, Riel, Blanco Teta, Las Exs, End of the World, My Invincible Friend, Behind There are Thunders, Marina Fages, Juana Molina y Nicki Nicole. The program, in addition to being an excellent opportunity to see and listen to bands and soloists from the independent music circuit of much of the country in a beautiful, respectful and professional setting, is one more step in an ambitious initiative, the product of the alliance between KEXP -FM, one of the most influential North American radio stations in the world’s indie music scene, and the National Secretary of Culture.

The cycle can be witnessed at the CCK and –here the fundamental thing– it can be listened to through the website www.kexp.org, and seen as many times as you want on the KEXP YouTube channel, which constitutes a valuable possibility of diffusion globally. The agreement between the Seattle-based university radio and the Ministry of Cultural Development and its National Directorate of Federal Integration and International Cooperation of the ministry seeks to promote the strengthening of the music sector among the Argentine cultural industries and provide opportunities for internationalization, dissemination and commercialization of Argentine music abroad.

“We started with two first collaborations in 2020 and 2021, with sessions that we recorded in La Ballena Azul and in the Cúpula and that were broadcast on the radio, with artists such as Marilina Bertoldi, The Minor Leagues y love elephantso that this cycle is the consolidation of that joint work that has as its objective the export of emerging Argentine music”, he explains. Lucrecia CardosoSecretary of Cultural Development.

This time there will be twelve sessions, three concerts per day, on different stages of the CCK. There will also be meetings, open talks, transmission via Twich, meet & greet with the artists, and a special coverage of the North American edition of Rolling Stone magazine. “KEXP pays the cachets and technical production costs necessary to broadcast live through all radio channels and, at the same time, a KEXP delegation made up of journalists, producers and radio DJs comes not only to produce the cycle but to get to know the local music scene better and share its experience as a pioneer radio within the alternative media scene”, he adds Cardoso.

Sara Hebe, an emerging rapper from the active urban scene, will be one of the participants in the KEXP radio cycle at CCK

–Are there other initiatives of this nature aimed at other musical genres?

Lucrecia Cardoso: This is the first alliance with an institution like KEXP, but we have been carrying out several activities for the export and internationalization of Argentine music. An example is the program “Argentine music to the world”developed together with the Ministry of Productive Development, which included the registration as international broadcasting of 180 concerts of all genres, performed both in the public and private spheres and which today constitute a huge exportable portfolio of Argentine music available in the portal of the MICA (Market of Argentine Cultural Industries).

We have had an important presence in the Bilbao music market, where Argentine managers managed to sell many dates; the presence in the country within the framework of MICA of several of the most important festival programmers in Europe resulted in the sale of dates for many Argentine artists. But the idea is to achieve agreements of this type for all musical genres. Something very interesting is happening with Argentine music and these instances, such as folk or ethnic music festivals, or non-profit or public radio stations, are natural alliances. But this agreement with KEXP is special because in addition to the market that the radio has in Seattle, its global audience is very receptive to emerging Latin American music. That is why we believe that it is a great opportunity for Argentina that, especially through urban music, is exploding worldwide. It is undeniable that for more than two years, the expressions of urban music, hip-hop and others, have been generating a very interesting movement: Duki, Nicky Nicole, Trueno, L-Ghent they are doing very important tours in Europe and in the United States, it is a phenomenon in constant growth.

Bandalos Chinos, part of the emerging Argentine rock scene of the 21st century

Founded in 1972 at the University of Washington, KEXP is an independent, non-profit public radio station that, in addition to its live and online programming, has a long tradition of producing concerts and music events. His focus has always been on alternative and independent bands and artists, and his worldwide prestige has been constantly growing, with milestones such as having been the radio in which Nirvana y Soundgarden they sounded for the first time. In recent years, it has also intensified its anti-racist profile and in favor of diversity, placing the axis of its programming on multiculturalism.

From its public facilities, located in Seattle Center, in the state of Washington, KEXP produces hundreds of live performances and music events each year, most of which are open to the public. And on his YouTube channel, more than 2 million viewers a month enjoy countless exclusive musical performances. In particular, “KEXP Live from…” have already been broadcast from Iceland, UK, France, and Mexico. The fact that Argentina is the first country in South America selected for this project has a lot to do with Albino CabreraArgentine journalist, broadcaster and cultural promoter who, in addition to co-hosting the program “El sonido” is a content producer for Latin America on the radio.

The Argentine journalist Albina Cabrera, part of the KEXP staff, is the main promoter of the cycle in the CCK

“The Latin American audience is very large for KEXP: Mexico is the second market and Argentina is in fourth place,” he details. Cabrera. So after the sessions recorded in Mexico in 2019, the decision that the second stage would be based in Argentina was quite natural. The pandemic forced the plans, initially planned for September 2020, to be postponed. “Basically, it was about starting to understand where our audience is through geolocation, and also understand the need to travel because, from my point of view, I think that a true musical exchange must take place from both places”, continues the journalist.

“Because even though we have a super equipped and magnificent studio in Seattle, the bands that can get there are the ones that have the economic capacity to finance their artist visas, to organize international tours and to get to Seattle. So, from that place and taking into account that KEXP is a not profit artistic (non-profit) is given this mission to connect communities with their music and travel to the territories, and thus record the freshest scenes from their places. And I think that’s why Argentina was born. And the idea is to continue. In fact, since this announcement was made, quite solid proposals have already arrived from Chile, Colombia, Spain and Brazil, so we are seeing what the future holds there.”

Juana Molina is an emblematic figure of the avant-garde of Argentine rock & pop in the world (Photo: Mario Agustín González)

–What was the criteria for selecting artists for this cycle?

Abelina Cabrera: A vote. I gathered about 200 bands and then, between Cheryl Waters (legendary DJ of KEXP and curator of the radio live sessions), and the team leaders, we voted until we reached a list of 24 artists in which much of what was already heard on the radio and also the product of the personal search that each one made. And the final list was also defined based on the artists’ agenda possibilities. The result is very varied, but it is only a portion of the great diversity of Argentine music. The truth is that this project does not try to represent music because it would fall into a fairly monolithic term. This has to do with a lot of things: bands that have played on KEXP for a long time, like Juana Molinacon He Killed A Motorized Police Officer, Chancha Via Circuit o Thunder, who don’t participate because they are on tour at the moment… And also personally, with KEXP we wanted to honor the quota law. Because this project was approved at the end of 2019, when the quota law for musical events was passed in Argentina, which had a great impact among my colleagues because it is a pioneering law. And discussing this, we said “Oops, well, if the law requires 30% of female artists, let’s make a line up with 50%”. And the truth is that we didn’t even have to think about it because finally the line up was left with a majority of female artists, non-binary or from the LGBTIQA+ community, and I’m very happy about that.

On May 24, a session was held, live from Seattle, where the Argentine Barbi Recanati She participated as a special guest. There, the realization of this “KEXP live from Argentina” was announced, which will take place next month at the CCK. There are seven bands and five artists from Buenos Aires, Mendoza, Chubut, Neuquén, Tierra del Fuego and Santa Fe. Both concert tickets and registration for talks and workshops will be free, and will be available in the coming days, with limited quotas. “We will put screens outside for the public that is left without a ticket. It will be live and then the sessions will be edited and uploaded to YouTube between October and November.

