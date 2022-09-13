The new Assassin’s Creed in Japan would be bigger than Hexe, which will not be an RPG

Ubisoft intends to make experiences shorter in duration, as in the case of Mirage.

fans of Assassin’s Creed have had a good dose of news this weekend thanks to the multiple announcements of the saga that the company itself has carried out in Ubisoft Forward Ubisoft. Among them, we have known Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the closest project that will take us to the city of Baghdad.

The company confirmed to 3DJuegos that Mirage, in addition to serving to return to the origins of the series, it will take much longer, closer to fifteen hours than to the hundred of the latest RPGs that have been published. Now, it looks like this will be a trend rather than an exception.

Not everything has to be a 150 hour RPGMarc-Alexis CoteMarc-Alexis Côte, vice president and executive producer of the franchise, spoke to IGN about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, this platform that will include various experiences in the future. “Infinity allows us to bring more variety in the places and in the way we choose to represent the periods. It allows us to have experiences of different sizes. Not everything has to be a 150-hour RPG, right?“, comments.

Although Côte has not confirmed the duration of the rest of the titles that will arrive after Mirage, he has dropped that the RPG set in Japancodenamed Red, it would be the longest of all those that are yet to come by having a vast world and an RPG proposal similar to those we have known lately.

Hexe will be a different experience in gameplay and structureMarc-Alexis CoteThis makes more sense knowing that Witchyet another title (apparently related to witchcraft) for Infinity that is further away than Red, It won’t be an RPG. “Hexe will be a different experience in terms of gameplay and structure,” says the Ubisoft producer, who assures that it is a game that will coexist with the Japanese RPG, although he has not investigated further into the genre.

Finally, Marc-Alexis Côte wanted to explain why they have decided to go down this path instead of continuing to release a great RPG every year. “One of the things we’ve learned is that we don’t need to release an RPG every year.“, he comments. “These games can keep players engaged and interested for a long period of time, especially if we support them with post-launch content.”

Waiting to find out more details about the future titles of the saga, at 3DJuegos we have already seen Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is scheduled to be launched sometime in 2023 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Álvaro Castellano can confirm that it is a return to the origins that, although it fits far back in time in the chronology of the franchise, is much more like what Assassin’s Creed proposed in its first installments.

