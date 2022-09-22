The new Assassin’s Creed set in Japan does not want to hurt sensitivities in the country

Ubisoft has external consultants and collaborates with Japan in the interest of cultural authenticity.

Of all the announcements of the saga that carried out Ubisoft A few weeks ago, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is perhaps the most anticipated of all. We are talking about a great RPG set in Japan scheduled for 2024 that the company will support for years and intends to set a new graphic bar within the Infinity platform.

Although there is a lot of time left to have it with us and see how it looks on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, we have been learning certain details that help us have a better idea of ​​​​what to expect. One of the most important points that Ubisoft takes into account is try to be faithful to the historical epochwhich will take on greater importance in this new stage.

They will seek to be accurate with Japanese cultureIn fact, as Axios has learned, Ubisoft has surrounded itself with external advisors and works closely with the Ubisoft studio in Japan. for the sake of cultural authenticity and not offending of the Japanese, who in recent years have criticized on more than one occasion how video games show times like feudal Japan, especially those that are developed in the West. According to the media, Ubisoft Quebec wants to be much more precise in this regard and will put great efforts into it.

At the moment, the game in the saga that will hit the market sooner is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a much more restrained title than the ambitious Japanese RPG and that it will be published sometime in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. We have already seen it and we have told you in detail why it is more than a return to the origins of the franchise.

