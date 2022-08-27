The new Battlefield 2042 trailer is synonymous with epic action: news and date of its season 2

Master of Arms opens in just a few days with a new map, weapons and other improvements.

Just a few days ago the team at DICE He anticipated the news that is to come in Battlefield 2042 confirming, for example, that in the near future the classic system of specialists will be recovered. And now we have another small preview of what is coming in Season 2, with a new map, weapons and additional options among the main claims to attract action fans who have not been satisfied with this war shooter to date.

These new contents arrive on August 30Baptized with the name of Master of Armsthe start of Season 2 kicks off on August 30 and it does so with great promises and a trailer that, faithful to the DICE style, knows how to excite with the epicness of its action. What news can we expect? For starters, a new war scenario that has been designed taking into account the positive feedback from fans with other recent maps.

This is Stranded, which proposes us to fight in a drained lake in the Panama Canal. DICE promises an intense battlefield like few others in which players will have the opportunity to test new vehicles in brutal combat with infantry as the protagonist, but also helicopters. As you can see, the map has open spaces and covered areas where you have to be careful to avoid ambushes. DICE ensures that intense battles will be fought in these closed spaces.

There will be three new weapons and two extra vehicles among other noveltiesGoing into details, there will be three new weapons in Battlefield 2042– The AM40 Assault Rifle, the Avancys Super Mobile LMG, and the PF51 Secondary Weapon with an Extended Magazine. On the other hand, we will be able to make use of two new vehicles: the EBLC-RAM heavy off-roader and a Polaris RZR buggy, which can even repel missiles. The news does not end here.

Battlefield 2042 Season 2 expands the trooper roster with a new specialist, support character Charlie Crawford, who can deploy a tactical machine gun with a ballistic shield. The best? Any teammate can take advantage of this weapon once it is available on the battlefield. This former British arms smuggler also returns ammo and gadgets to allies he revives.

Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode gets a makeover





To all this we must add changes in the crazy Battlefield Portal mode that allows us to create combat experiences as absurdly spectacular as we can think of. The editor will be renewed with highlighted matches never seen before, including some created by the Battlefield community itself.

Without going into too many details, DICE has assured that there will be new tools to create custom games of Conquest in more depth than ever. The authors of Battlefield 2042 will also allow Portal content to be brought into the main modes, for example allowing us to use some weapons of well remembered chapters like Bad Company 2 or Battlefield 1942. All this in a context that seems to be based on seasonal challenges with their respective rewards.

We remind you that this second season starts in just a few days, on August 30, with free and other optional paid content.

