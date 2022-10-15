The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer acknowledged errors in the fiscal plan presented by his predecessor

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaks during an interview with television correspondent Robert Peston outside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Huntacknowledged this Saturday that the fiscal plan presented three weeks ago by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, contained “errors” that will be corrected in a new version that he himself will announce on 31 October.

In his first interview after taking office, on the channel Sky NewsHunt admitted the mistake of having wanted to lower taxes on the richest in times of economic difficulty.

“It was a mistake to lower the rate (from 45% to 40%) for the richest when we were going to ask for tough decisions on taxes and spending,” he said.

In the same way, he announced that the Executive headed by Liz Truss going to have to adopt “hard” measures to balance the accountswhich will involve asking all ministries to present savings plans and giving up several tax cuts.

Jeremy Hunt with television correspondent Robert Peston outside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Spending will not rise as much as people want, and we will have to look for more savings, and we will not have the tax cuts that I expected, so there will be some that will have to go up. That is the reality of the situation we are facing,” she added.

The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, yesterday rectified her plan to maintain corporate tax at 19% and recovered the project of the previous Government of Boris Johnson to raise it to 25%after the financial storm unleashed by the “mini” Budget presented by his former Minister of Economy Kwasi Kwarteng.

In any case, Hunt said that the levels of austerity applied in 2010 will not returnafter the outbreak of the financial crisis, by the Government of David Cameron.

And despite having declared himself on many occasions in favor of lowering taxes, he admitted that “it doesn’t make sense to do it by resorting to more indebtedness.”

The British PM gave a brief press conference after dismissing Kwasi Kwarteng

In a new 180 degree turn, the increasingly questioned Truss announced on Friday that will increase corporate taxas the previous government had foreseen, to “reassure the markets”.

“It is clear that some parts of our mini-budget were too fast for the markets,” Truss acknowledged in a brief press conference, in which he insisted on the need to “stability” for the British economyafter dismiss his finance minister, the ultra-liberal Kwasi Kwarteng.

“I am absolutely determined to keep the promise I made to get a stronger growth, a more prosperous UK and getting out of the storm we find ourselves inTruss said.

Truss fired Kwarteng, who had returned from Washington to London earlier than scheduled for talks with members of the government about his controversial growth plan. Jeremy Hunt he was announced as the new Economy Minister to replace him.

“You have asked me (Liz Truss) to step aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted. When you asked me to be Chancellor, I did so in the full knowledge that the situation we were facing was incredibly difficult, with global interest rates and energy prices rising,” Kwarteng wrote in a letter published in his Twitter account announcing his departure from the Government.

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng adjusts his glasses during the UK Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File

In the midst of the crisis, Conservative MPs gave Liz Truss a 17-day deadline to save her job as UK Prime Minister. Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeonjoined those calling for the resignation of the current head of government.

“The best thing Liz Truss could do for economic stability right now is to resign”he wrote on his Twitter account.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

