The New Buddy Movie With Jackie Chan As Well As John Cena Is Now On Netflix:

If you like action movies, you’ve probably seen a lot of Jackie Chan’s movies. He’s one of the toughest and fastest fighters of all time.

It’s always fun to see this action superstar work with other big names within the movie business, which is probably why Netflix put them together in Hidden Strike.

Cena As Well As Chan Have A Task To Lead A Group Of Citizens Alongside Safety From Most Dangerous Road In The World:

In the Netflix movie, Cena and Chan play two special soldiers who have to lead a group of citizens to safety along one of the most dangerous roads in the world as well as “via a gauntlet of gunfire or explosions.”

At first, there were only five reviews of the movie because it was low-budget and went direct to streaming. All of them provided it bad reviews, but since then, one person has given it a good review, giving it a 17% rate out of six reviews.

The Movie Came Upon 28Th Of July Go Watch It:

The movie came out on the 28th of July and you can watch the video down below to gain an improved sense of how much excitement it has.

Like the other excellent action movies, this one has a short story and a lot of fights as well as cool set pieces, but not much of a plot.

In Hidden Strike, Jackie Chan as well as John Cena act as former Special Forces soldiers who are sent back to a place neither of them would want to be.

Together, these two must lead people through Baghdad’s famed “Highway of Death” to the Green Zone, where they are going to be safe from their evil enemies who are involved in what the clip calls a “oil war.”

The Critics Are Saying That Movie Have Extremely Poor CGI Effect:

Critics who have written reviews are pretty much all in agreement that the movie fails at being funny as well as has some extremely poor CGI effects.

A review on Blu-ray.com says, “While watching Hidden Strike, you get the feeling that [director] Scott Waugh is attempting to make his own version of Mad Max: Fury Road with this project.

The Director Use Only Green Screen Instead Of Real Effects:

Instead of real effects and settings, the director only uses green screen and computer-generated imagery CGI. “Hidden Strike additionally presents problems with the buddy comedy parts, which make Cena as well as Chan look awkward around each other.”

“The biggest problem is the fact that Cena as well as Chan are able to accomplish so much in an otherwise empty movie that gets lost within a CGI desert hell.” The weak effects only make you feel like you can’t wake up from a fever dream.”

Not only do Jackie Chan as well as John Cena play in this movie, but it was also directed by Scott Waugh, which is another sign that it will be great.

His list of movies is short, but it includes movies like Need for Speed as well as Act of Valor, which is about Navy SEALs saving a CIA spy.

If that isn’t enough to convince you, Waugh is also in charge of directing the fourth Expendables movie, so he knows a lot about how to get the most out of big-name actors.

From the trailer, you can see that Jackie Chan as well as John Cena’s new movie is beautifully shot.

The Movie Was Shot Within Places Like Beijing And Mongolia:

Even though Baghdad is a big part of the story, most of the movie was shot within places such as Beijing as well as Inner Mongolia, which are always more beautiful and interesting than anything made in Hollywood.

Even though the movie doesn’t mind using CGI when it’s needed to make the “near future” setting look real, the majority of the action looks like it’s based in reality because of where it was shot.

You Can Watch They Cloned Tyrone On Netflix If You Want To Skip Hidden Strike:

“They Cloned Tyrone,” a sci-fi comedy that came out on July 21 and got mostly good reviews from reviewers and audiences, is another popular movie right now.

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, as well as Jamie Foxx play a strange group of people who get caught up in a bad government plot to clone people.

The primary reason for seeing Hidden Strike is the fact that it’s a buddy comedy with two very distinct characters. The scenery and action scenes are great, but that’s not why you should watch it.

With Rush Hour, Jackie Chan helped polish the buddy comedy/action film formula, and he’s in good shape here as a sort of straight guy to John Cena’s funny action hero.

As for Cena, he seems very at ease with the film’s broad comedy, which isn’t strange since he gave the best performance of his career on the superhero comedy show Peacemaker.

Hidden Strike has been in the works for a long time, and its name has been changed a few times along the way. We think you should watch the action movie now that it’s finally on Netflix. We won’t judge you if you want to do a Jackie Chan trick with the remote before you press the play button.

People Of China Are Thinking That The Hidden Strike Is Not Good Enough To Be Shown Within Theaters:

The whole third act ends up the same way, with digital violence that wouldn’t have appeared out of time for the early 2000s. This is a good example of why no one in China thought Hidden Strike was good enough to be shown in theaters.

To be fair, subscribers can’t seem to find enough, and Netflix hit a home run by taking an opportunity on a movie that everyone thought would fail until very recently.

With its awful dialogue, forced banter, as well as wondrously bad visual effects, Hidden Strike is like watching a car crash. The scene where John Cena’s character is introduced has some of the most laughably bad backgrounds you’re likely to see within a major motion picture.