The new business in which Amaury Vergara will invest and that has nothing to do with football

Amaury wants Omnilife to be able to enter the Cannabis industry in Mexico in a regulated way (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



The use of cannabis is taking up more and more spaces. Such is so Omnilife Group It is already in research on products with cannabinoids (CBD) to enter this market, although always considering the necessary regulations.

“We are already developing products with CBD because we have done research and development. We have realized that -I I’ve even tried them, I consume it– It is a great component to combat stress, for people who need to sleep, or with anxiety, emotional health issues. We are very interested in that market, “said Amaury Vergara in an interview for Millennium.

The search for new markets is clearly seen with this new project. However, this is not as simple as it sounds, because for the development of these products red tape and paperwork can encourage progress.

Amaury Vergara stated that he has tried products with Cannabis (Photo: Instagram / @ amaury_verga)

The fact that Grupo Omnilife is in search of new markets does not imply that it is precisely promoting their recreational use. “Definitely the cannabinoids They have been demonstrating that they are a health benefit, when used in a non-recreational nutritional supplement purpose, which is a separate issue … ”, stated the businessman.

Despite the fact that you already have a ready-made product, the issue of production or marketing is still not a total certainty, at least in Mexico. For example, to develop it, Omnilife had to go to the United States despite the fact that its other products do have the national seal. And in the case of distribution, in case of not be successful in Mexican territory, the options would be Uruguay, Colombia or even with the neighbor to the north.

“Unfortunately, formal distribution is not yet allowed, although there is already an informal one. I believe that it is a matter of time and when we can achieve it, we already have a product ready that we are going to release and I believe that we are going to break the mother to many competitors … When they allow us to do research and development, immediately we will bring it and I believe that that know-how, that research experience must remain in Mexico”, Expressed Vergara in the same interview.

Chivas recently lost the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



On the one hand, Grupo Omnilife is seeking to break down barriers to expand its industry and benefit society with its products, and on the other, Chivas continues without coming out of its sporting slump. Currently they remain in position 11 with 14 units, they move away from the direct league positions and they are on the tightrope of a possible repechage.

If this situation does not improve, the attacks on Vergara could continue, because even if it performs in a good way in the business environment, some will question his ability to hold the reins of a soccer team. Although being an owner is not synonymous with being responsible for sports issues, criticism and accusations will come, especially when behind him he has the enormous legacy left by his father, Jorge Vergara.

“It can be at any time. It is an issue that has advanced, but important steps are still missing in our regulatory system and Cofepris. It is a product that can bring many benefits to people and if done in the right way, it can even reduce drug trafficking and the violence that surrounds this substance, but you have to do it well, “said Amaury to Millennium highlighting that if successful it could bring with it a social good.

