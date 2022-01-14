The new capacity in the Liga MX Stadiums due to sanitary measures

The Cruz Azul match will be the only one that can have 100% capacity allowed. (Photo: Rodrigo Herrejón Chávez/Infobae)

Since the beginning of 2022, infections by Covid-19 have greatly increased in Mexico. This has changed most daily activities including sports. In relation to it, Liga MX issued a statement in which it specified the new capacity that its stadiums will be able to accommodate on the second day of this tournament, this in relation to the epidemiological traffic light of each state.

“The BBVA MX LIGA informs about the capacity allowed for the matches of Day 2 of the #GritaMéxicoC22 Tournament, based on the national epidemiological traffic light and the determination of the state authorities in which the different Clubs have headquarters,” reads in the notice.

Party, stadium and percentage allowed:

Querétaro vs Pumas, Corregidora Stadium, 40% allowed.

Necaxa vs Monterrey, Victoria Stadium, 50% allowed.

Atlas vs Atlético San Luis, Jalisco Stadium, 60% allowed.

Tigres vs Puebla, University Stadium, 50% allowed.

Cruz Azul vs. Juárez, Estadio Azteca, 100% allowed

Tijuana vs León, Estadio Caliente, 50% allowed.

Toluca vs Santos, Nemesio Diez Stadium, 80% allowed.

Pachuca vs Guadalajara, Hidalgo Stadium, 30% allowed.

It must be remembered that they are still pending to play the matches for day one that were rescheduled. One of them is the Santos vs Tigres at the TSM Corona Stadium, which will have a capacity for 80% of the public. Similarly, the meeting between Atlas and León will be the first match for both teams within the current Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament.

Notably the only match that will have 100% capacity will be the match between Cruz Azul and the Bravos de Juárez. This is due to the fact that the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico City has remained green in recent weeks, at the expense of the discharge of infections registered by the health authorities.

This will be the second consecutive game in which La Maquina plays at home with the maximum capacity at the Azteca Stadium. Last day, the team led by John Reynoso got the victory in his debut match by 2-0 about his similar Mazatlan.

The second game with the highest capacity is Toluca vs. Santos, with 80% allowed. This will be proof of redemption for the choricero team, as they were thrashed on the first day by 5-0 against the University Pumas. It should be noted that it will also be the first game that he directs Nacho Ambriz at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

The Atlas vs Atlético San Luis is the third game with the highest capacity allowed with 60%. That will be the debut of the current Mexican soccer champion, the Atlas foxes. However, their fans will not be able to receive them as they were fired when they raised the cup, since in the final held last year, the Jalisco stadium had 100% capacity. For its part, San Luis will seek to mend its ways after losing 2-0 to Pachuca in the first match of the tournament.

From then on, the rest of the matches will have a capacity of 50% or less, all thanks to the increase in infections nationwide. The cases of Querétaro vs Pumas stand out with 40% and Pachuca vs Guadalajara with 30%.

“The LIGA BBVA MX and its executive president, Mikel Arriola, reiterate the call to fans to maintain order in the stadiums, following the protocols and sanitary measures to reduce the risk of contagion and experience the spectacle of our football in a family atmosphere. , free of violence and discrimination”, concluded the League in the statement issued on social networks.

