The new characters of Final Fantasy XVI are a financial advisor and a spy

In the State of Play trailer we had news of the Square Enix game, which plans its launch for summer 2023.

Despite the fact that PlayStation users had certain doubts, the State of Play that Sony broadcast last night left news about highly anticipated releases. Without going any further, we had a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI that quenched the thirst of the fans, as well as confirming that the game will arrive in mid-2023.

The video in question leaves many details about what we can expect from Square Enix and the team led by Naoki Yoshida, producer, and Hiroshi Takai, game director. But we have to go to the official website to find information about the new characters who star in the trailer.

They are the dominant of Titan and GarudaIt’s about the titan and garuda dominance, and the truth is that his background and his main occupations have surprised the community. The former began as a private in the republican army, but his awakening as Dominant of Titan ended up granting him the position of financial adviser to the Council.

Hugo Kupka

We talk about Hugo Kupka, of whom we are told that he has taken advantage of the position to exert his influence on the political and military board of the republic, amassing a fortune in the process. Although he is a man who already has everything, he will be the second character who will take him to the next level.

This second character is named Benedict Harman, dominant of Garuda and eikon of the wind. This woman had a complicated youth that has determined her cold and cruel character, and she acts as a spy who leads Waloed’s elite corps, in addition to enjoying a masterful command of steel and the arts of conviction.

Benedict Harman

a blessed world

From Square they assure that Benedikta’s path crosses with Clive’s and she will be forced to face her past, all while trying to fulfill her mission to find the second eikon of fire. She will do it touring the world of Valistheaof which they have also left us some details.

Valisthea is the world of Final Fantasy XVIValisthea is a land blessed by the brilliance of crystals that allow its inhabitants to work magic and enjoy a life of prosperity and abundance. Until now, when the time of harmony and diplomacy is broken by the arrival of the Stygian lands and the importance of the eikon, the most powerful creatures of all Valisthea. Next, we leave you the confirmed nations of your world:

Grand Duchy of Rosaria



Holy Empire of Sanbreque



Kingdom of Waloed



Republic of Dhalmekia



iron kingdom



Crystal Domain



In the trailer located at the top of the news it is specified that Final Fantasy XVI has its date set for summer 2023when it will arrive on PC and PlayStation 5. It should be noted that the premiere was delayed by the pandemic, having to extend the development deadlines by at least half a year.

