The new clues that Lionel Scaloni sowed about the squad list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Argentina begins to walk towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a good part of its defined list (Photo: Reuters)

“The list is the 30 players who always come and, if there are 26, they are there. It will be one for defense, one in the middle and one in attack that may be left out. If we play with four defenders, I have a minimum of eight. It will depend on the moment of the players”.

After clarifying months ago that there would be no surprises, Lionel Scaloni He sowed a new track again with his sights set on what will be the World Cup in Qatar that will begin towards the end of November. While waiting for confirmation of the expansion of the list (from 23 surnames to 26)the DT began to give details of how he intends to make up the payroll that the first step will have to be taken by Tuesday November 22 against Saudi Arabia.

Although it sounds difficult in modern football to pigeonhole players, the commandment that runs through the head of the coaching staff is stainless two per position and take advantage of the extra spaces to add more variants. A priori, the summons extension would not generate more passages for archers therefore Emiliano Martinez y Franco Armani are heading to have two safe seats, while between John Musso y Geronimo Rulli They must battle for the remaining site. So there would be room for 23 field footballers.

Judging by the words of the DT, there would be eight slots for defenders. Nahuel Molina, Nicholas Otamendi, Christian Romero, Nicholas Tagliafico y Marcos Acuna seem to come from memory, in addition to adding to Germán Pezzella as a forced change in the center of the defense, for which two passports would remain to be defined among six candidates: Gonzalo Montiel, Juan Foyth, Neuhen Perez, Lisandro Martinez, Lucas Martínez Quarta and the recent emergence of Marcos Senesi to those cited.

Cuti Romero and Nahuel Molina, two of the landlords heading to Qatar (Photo: Reuters)

would remain between 15 and 16 seats to distribute between the midfield and the attacktaking into account that the DT could interpret Acuña as a solution also for the left lane of the middle of the field in case he needs it and thus give some more space in Qatar to some interpreter of the last line.

Young Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi y Lautaro Martinez are immovable for the trainer at this point, so from the middle forward there will be a few 9 seats available for 13 applicants.

Although everything will depend on the performance throughout the upcoming semester, the second tandem of fixed for the coaching staff seems to be made up of Guido Rodriguez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Julian Alvarez y Joaquin Correaalthough it should not be overlooked that Paulo Dybala It is a surname that they constantly promote with the desire to see it explode before the World Cup and already become an immovable for the Scalonetasomething that for now is not consolidated.

Paulo Dybala had a few minutes and took advantage of his chance: he scored a goal (Photo: Reuters)

“There is still a long way to go. I have to keep working. The Argentine team has incredible players in all positions, it’s not easy. I’m going to give my best from here until the World Cup”, acknowledged Dybala himself after adding a bean in La Finalissima against Italy, where he came on to play injury time, but it was enough for him to score a goal. Meanwhile, his future away from Juventus is a fact and the debate is between continuing his career in Serie A or emigrating to the Premier League. A key decision heading to Qatar 2022.

Thus, there would be four spaces left on the train Scaloneta heading to the World Cup with eight suitors: Exequiel Palacios, Alexander Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Strap, Nicholas Dominguez, Lucas Ocampos, Emiliano Buendia y Lucas Alario hanging around

Scaloni has already promised that there will be no surprises on the way to Qatar and even clarified in the preview of the definition against Italy that Senesi is not a “surprise” because he had already been on several “pre-lists” that he made. He now assured that he has in mind the desire to carry two per position and that the 26 summoned will come from the 30 that he called for the match against Italyalthough in reality son 35 surnames, since he made a cut of five athletes days before the match, among whom was the injured –and fixed– Leandro Paredes.

While FIFA delays the confirmation of the expansion of the list, the coach is already entering the countdown to define the last places in doubt as long as those who already have 90% of the ticket in their pocket do not suffer any setback in the almost There are still six months left to take the first step in Group C, which includes Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

For now, you will only have three more tests to polish the list of the last imperfections of the squad: this sunday before Estonia (from 15 in Pamplona, ​​Spain) and the FIFA double date September where the pending match will take place against Brazil for Qualifiers and could organize a friendly against Israel or against a CONCACAF representative in United States.

Scaloni enters the final stretch to put together the list heading to Qatar (Photo: Reuters)

KEEP READING:

Messi rediscovered his amateur spirit

8 phrases of Lionel Messi: the annoyance for the change of balls, the goal that he lacked and why is Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi was one step away from equaling Dani Alves as the most winning footballer in history: the title of discord