The new COVID vaccines designed for Ómicron will be ready in the coming days

This new generation of vaccines against COVID-19 could be applied only once a year (Getty)

A new vaccine against COVID-19, adapted to the Omicron variant, which is currently the dominant one in the world, was approved a few days ago in the United Kingdom. The new version of the approved covonavirus immunizer is the one developed by the Modern laboratory.

The doses of new reinforcement will be bivalent, this means that they will be destined for both the virus original del COVID-19 that was detected in 2019 in Wuhan, China, as to the variant Omicron first identified in South Africa in November 2021.

This adaptation was necessary because el virus SARS-CoV-2 It was mutating from the first contagions at the beginning of the pandemic, and has evolved in such a way as to evade the immune response that people have developed thanks to vaccination and, in some cases, the protection given by previous infections.

In the United States, pharmaceutical Pfizer and Moderna this week asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize their modified versions of the booster vaccine.. These doses include the original formula and the new one, redesigned to give protection against sub-variants of Omicron BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

The Omicron subvariant BA.5 is currently the dominant variant in nearly all COVID-19 infections in the United States and much of the world (Getty Images)

The FDA requested the data from the scientific studies at the end of June, and is now evaluating the new formulations. The regulatory agency is expected make a decision soon. The President’s Government Joe Biden he hopes the updated boosters can help counter a possible winter surge of COVID-19.

After the approval of the redesigned doses in the United Kingdom, Steve Barclay, British Health SecretaryI affirm that “Vaccines remain our best defense against the coronavirus, and this safe and effective vaccine will amplify immunity and will potentially improve protection against new variants as we learn to live with this virus.”

Pfizer and Moderna asked the FDA to authorize their modified versions of the booster vaccine (Getty)

Omicron’s BA.5 subvariant is currently dominant in almost all COVID-19 infections in the United States and much of the world .

The vaccines that are applied currently in all countries they are designed for the variant of the coronavirus that began to circulate in the first months of 2020. And while those vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19, are less effective against Omicron and its sub-lineages.

Experts anticipate that the BA.5 subvariant will still be circulating when winter arrives in the northern hemisphere, so combination vaccines will be a good option to slow the spread of the virus.

The FDA will use data from the human trials of the modified doses for Omicron BA.1, and the mouse trials of the version for BA.5, to decide if the latest update stimulates the virus-fighting antibodies enough to warrant another injection.

Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton, said the new vaccine could raise antibodies to such high levels that only one booster per year may be needed. (Getty Images)

However, data on the latest adjustment will come in the coming months, to help assess the value of the modified injections. Moderna has started a human study of its BA.5 combination vaccine; Pfizer and its partner BioNTech hope to start a similar study soon.

The Argentine pediatric pathologist Marta Cohen He explained that although the new vaccine was redesigned to combat Omicron BA.1, which was the first sublineage of the variant identified, the Moderna laboratory also “ has tested it with sublineages BA.4 and the BAwhich is the one that currently circulates in the world and they have seen that it obtains good results . There have been no serious complications.” Cohen in a video shared on their social networks.

The Argentine expert remarked that the British approval was given within the framework of a emergency authorization in the course of the pandemic and that it will continue to be controlled if there is any type of complication.

“But they claim that the effectiveness would allow Armaro’sand that’s the word they use, wear armor against the virus that would allow you to receive a vaccine annually and not every few months as is the case now ”he pointed.

“We hope that this vaccine will be administered together with the flu vaccine, starting in September.in the United Kingdom, which is when the vaccination plan begins (for the boreal autumn)”, concluded the Argentine doctor.

KEEP READING:

COVID: how the new bivalent vaccine against Omicron authorized in the United Kingdom works

Current vaccines against COVID or the next generation against Ómicron: when should the reinforcements be applied?

Given the progress of BA.5 in the world, will the new vaccines against this Omicron variant arrive on time?