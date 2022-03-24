The new craze of Minecraft fans: recreate the planet Earth on a real scale with 14,000 involved

The Build the Earth project uses public Google Maps data to generate Mojang’s in-game world.

When it seems that the world of video games can no longer surprise us, Minecraft appears with a new madness. The title of Mojang It is not only a milestone in terms of popularity, but it is also capable of bringing together experiences that cannot be carried out in practically any other title available on the market.

Today we come to tell you about the existence of the Build the Earth initiative, a project that plans recreate the planet Earth in Minecraft. It is not a joke: it comes from the idea of ​​the user PippenFTS, it has been in development for two years and with it we seek to fulfill the dream of generating our home at 1:1 scale in the game.

A mod allows you to break the height limitSince it was launched, the project has brought together more than 14,000 users who have been encouraged to lend a hand to achieve such a long-awaited goal, using official and public data from Google Maps on land and roads around the world. With the Cubic Chunks mod you are allowed to break the block height limit, so there are no boundaries in that regard.

The initiative is divided into several teams around the world, and they have already been recreated cities like Paris or Londonas well as natural landscapes. Thanks to an interactive map you can see which places are currently working, as well as check which plots of land are currently free. They also have a Discord channel and a Patreon profile to help them without having to get down to work.

It is not the first time that we have seen absolute madness carried out by Minecraft fans, but we have never seen something as mammoth as this. No scheduled completion datewhile we can settle for visiting other territories, such as the Star Wars planets that, although fictional, are still equally huge.

