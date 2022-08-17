The new date of the reunion of Javier Alarcón and Perro Bermúdez in TUDN

Javier Alarcón and Perro Bermúdez will meet again at TUDN (Photo: Twitter/ @Javier_Alarcon_)

As part of the farewell tour of Enrique The dog Bermudez of World Cup coverage, the emblematic narrator will have the participation of Javier Alarcon in a narration of the friendly game of the Mexican team in STUDY.

Previously, both sports announcers had already announced their reunionbut Javier Alarcón’s return to Televisa did not materialize and had to be postponed, consequently, the Dog Bermúdez had to continue with his farewell tour without the participation of the former director of televised sports.

Now, a few weeks after the Tri resume their friendly matches in preparation for the Qatar World Cup 2022the now collaborator of TV picture shared the news that he will return to the Chapultepec television station to share the narration booth again with the Dogwho was his co-worker for just over 20 years.

It was through his official Twitter account that he confirmed his attendance at the coverage of the next game of Mexico vs. Paraguay of Wednesday, August 31 in Atlanta, United States. The sports journalist recalled when was the last time he had the opportunity to narrate with Enrique Bermúdez.

According to the brief message that Javier Alarcón wrote on social networks, it was in the Sweden European Championship 1992 when he and the creator of the phrase Copyright they had the opportunity to share microphones for a football broadcast.

Therefore, the friendly game of the Aztec team led by Gerardo Tata Martino -Three months after debuting in Qatar 2022- he will once again put on Mexican television two voices recognized by Mexican fans.

“30 years later… 2022/1992 European Championship in Sweden.@enriquebermudez See you on August 31, Mexico vs. Paraguay for @TUDNMEX 7:45 p.m. We are not rucos, we are vintage. Or not my perree?

For his part, the 71-year-old narrator also shared the news with his followers on Twitter and invited the public to tune in to the narration of STUDY for the game of Tri.

“Con mi Brother @Javier_Alarcon_who will accompany me in the @miseleccionmx vs Paraguay , in Atlanta, August 31!!,” he wrote.

In June, when the Aztec team faced Ecuador on their tour of the United States, Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna stated that Javier Alarcón would be his next guest on the farewell tour of the Dog of World Cup coverage, since Qatar 2022 will be the last in which he will participate.

The news amazed different Mexican soccer fans because since 2015, Alarcón no longer came out with Televisa and left the channel, so his return to STUDY (before televised sports) generated expectations among the public.

But that reunion did not happen since a few days after the game was played, the sports commentator announced that he was infected with COVID-19so he was unable to travel to Chicago, United States, to participate in the narration.

In social networks he shared the news: “My dear Enrique Dog Bermudez, I tested positive to travel to Chicago. Very mild symptoms. Thanks to TUDN, do not stop inviting me to the next one or what do we do? Link on Sunday? Attentive to his instructions, ”she wrote on his verified account.

After reading the publication on the social network, the protagonist of the farewell tour responded to Javier Alarcon and wished him a speedy recovery.

Until then, it was unknown if there would be a second opportunity to meet again because they did not make it clear if they would hold a remote meeting on internet platforms or in another game. But later the Dog assured that for Mexico vs. Paraguay could be given the opportunity.

