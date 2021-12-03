The new design of Word, Excel and PowerPoint begins to reach all users: this is what the style that fits in Windows 11 looks like

After introducing Windows 11, Microsoft announced a visual redesign for Office that would bring us new versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. After years of very strong colors in the interface, they would be put aside to embrace more restrained styles with Fluent aesthetics. It is what the Redmond company seeks to have throughout its entire ecosystem.

After being in beta for months, Microsoft today announced that the visual update is now available. As has been the case lately, the rollout is likely to be gradual and you may have to wait a few hours or days for the redesign.

This is what the new Office applications look like





As we see in these images, the grayish white has taken over the interface, and everything is now much more consistent with the new operating system. A very important change, also visual and pointed out by Microsoft itself, is that now the Office theme will coincide with the Windows theme by default, and all themes have been redesigned.

Also relevant is the fact that Microsoft it still allows us to have the old interface (or a kind of it), because Microsoft openly advertises a megaphone icon that activates a color bar in Word like the one we have seen until this 2021.



This icon activates the new interface or returns us to the old one.

In the new Office We will also see that the Quick Access Toolbar, but it will be hidden by default with the aim of lightening the visual load of the applications. To get the new apps, Microsoft talks about restarting the Office apps. If you don’t see the megaphone icon in the screenshot above, the update is not available. “If you are on Windows 11”, the update is available.

Via | The Verge