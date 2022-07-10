The new Diablo Immortal patch debuts Season 2 and battle passes, without touching the main problem

The PC and mobile game has been heavily criticized for its aggressive microtransaction system.

During the last few weeks, Diablo Immortal has managed to take over the specialized news for quite negative reasons. Their microtransaction system is so aggressive that the community has not been slow to respond with constant criticismbut Blizzard turns a deaf ear to the problem while profiting from a game that generates millions in just a few hours.

Season 2 will be active until August 4With this active controversy, the developers have set to work to expand the content of the game with a Season 2 accompanied by battle passes. As we read on the official Blizzard website, the title has already kicked off a season whose content will be active until August 4.

This innovation introduces Vitaath the Shocking Death as a new boss and a weekend event called hungry moon, which will invite us to kill a multitude of enemies to get rewards called Moonslivers that can be exchanged for Blessings. If we manage to accumulate seven Blessings, we will have the opportunity to claim a random loot.

Continuing with the news of the patch, Season 2 of Diablo Immortal releases two types of Battle Passes: Empowered y Collector’s Empowered. The former includes all of the rank rewards from the standard Battle Passes and introduces new ones, supplemented by weapon and armor cosmetics. In the case of the collector’s edition, everything described above is integrated together with an avatar frame, power-ups and more cosmetics.

As expected, the developers have also taken advantage of the release of this update to fix some mistakes of the game and adjust the balance between classes, which will receive more news in the future. Be that as it may, Diablo Immortal hasn’t touched its monetization system, which has been established as the main reason why the game has the lowest Metacritic rating in history. However, the latest statements from Mike Ybarrapresident of Blizzard, indicate that the studio has no intention of backing down on this decision.

3D Games Discord

More about: Diablo Immortal, Blizzard, Update, Season and Battle Pass.