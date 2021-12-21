The new DNF Duel trailer confirms its launch window and a new fighter

The game has just finished its open beta on PS4 and PS5, where players first enjoyed it.

By Axel García / Updated 21 December 2021, 01:10 Comment

DNF Duel, the fighting game inspired by the Dungeon Fighter Online universe, has just released a new trailer. In it, we see all the characters confirmed so far, plus a new one, which has been confirmed as Ghostblade. In addition, the title already has a launch window: summer 2022.

The game will arrive during the summer of 2022The title will come to PS4 and PS5, consoles where the recent open beta took place. So far, there is no mention of a version of the title for other platforms, although taking into account the launch of Guilty Gear Strive, the latest project of Arc System Works (responsible for DNF Duel), the possibilities of seeing this new installment of fights in other consoles, with the exception of PC, are not very tall.

Ghostblade will be the 11th character in the DNF Duel cast. Apparently in the trailer, this fighter will rely on a ghost during his attacks, forming an alliance that will use combo attacks. According to Eventhubs, the Korean version of the trailer contains glimpses of other characters that can only be seen for a few seconds: Mechanic and Troubleshooter.

DNF Duel has the network code rollback, which enables low latency online gameplay, resulting in a better experience for players participating in combat. The King of Fighters XV, another fighting title developed by the SNK studio, also has this network code.

