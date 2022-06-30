The new Doraemon game offers us to live in an idyllic environment with a friend

In Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom we will once again take care of a farm.

If you remember the beautiful Doraemon Story of Seasons, you will not be surprised by the announcement of its sequel. On these same lines you can see the announcement trailer for Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdomwhich aired yesterday on the Nintendo Direct Mini.

With this new installment of the spin-off set in the Doraemon universe of the Story of Seasons series (known as Harvest Moon in the West), Bandai Namco invites us to live the adventure of Doraemon and Nobita on an alien planet where they will have to manage a farm to help a friend.

Has local cooperative for twoIn addition to the relaxing tasks on everything that has to do with the care of the crops, we will be able to take care of and raise animals, fish and discover more of this idyllic world even using Doraemon’s inventions. If we don’t want to do it alone, we can play local co-op for two to speed up the progress of our farm.

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom does not have a specific date marked on the calendar, but it will be released sometime in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, three years after a first installment that worked quite well at the sales level.

